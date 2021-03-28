2021 NAACP Image Awards Winners List

Tonight, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air dwell on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, and can simulcast on CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2 and LOGO. Anthony Anderson returns as host for the eighth yr in a row, coming into the premiere occasion already a winner. Throughout Friday’s non-televised ceremony, he received excellent actor in a comedy collection for his position on “Black-ish.”

The NAACP Image Awards formally started on Monday, giving out a set of awards every night time. Along with Anderson, “Black-ish” dominated with wins by Deon Cole and Marsai Martin of their respective comedy collection classes. Nonetheless, it was “Insecure” that walked away with the prize for excellent comedy collection.

Different highlights included Chadwick Boseman posthumous win for his supporting position in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” He’s additionally up tonight for excellent actor in a movement image for his efficiency in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” which earned 9 nominations and already received for excellent ensemble forged.

Tonight’s occasion will reveal the ceremony’s high prize winners, together with entertainer of the yr, excellent movement image and excellent actors and actresses throughout movie and tv. Learn under to see the record of winners.

Social Justice Affect

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

Entertainer of the 12 months

D-Good

Regina King

Viola Davis

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Excellent Movement Image

“Unhealthy Boys For Life” (Columbia Footage/Sony Footage Leisure)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“One Evening In Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Excellent Actor in a Movement Image

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple TV Plus)

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Will Smith – “Unhealthy Boys For Life” (Columbia Footage/Sony Footage Leisure)

Excellent Actress in a Movement Image

Issa Rae – “The {Photograph}” (Common Footage)

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The Excessive Observe” (Focus Options)

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Excellent Actor in a Drama Collection

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Regé-Jean Web page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Sterling Ok. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Excellent Actress in a Drama Collection

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Homicide” (ABC)

Excellent Actress in a Comedy Collection

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

Regina Corridor – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish” (Freeform)

President’s Award

LeBron James

Corridor of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Chairman’s Award

Rev. James Lawson

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Movement Image

Aldis Hodge – “One Evening In Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) (Winner)

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Glynn Turman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Movement Image

Anika Noni Rose – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Gabourey Sidibe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Nia Lengthy – “The Banker” (Apple TV Plus)

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix) (Winner)

Taylour Paige – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Excellent Impartial Movement Image

“Emperor” (Common Dwelling Video)

“Farewell Amor” (IFC Movies)

“Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Leisure)

“The twenty fourth” (Vertical Leisure)

“The Banker” (Apple TV Plus) (Winner)

Excellent Worldwide Movement Image

“Ainu Mosir” (ARRAY)

“His Home” (Netflix)

“Evening of the Kings” (Neon) (Winner)

“The Final Tree” (ArtMattan Productions)

“The Life Forward” (La vita davanti a se) (Netflix)

Excellent Breakthrough Efficiency in a Movement Image

Dayo Okeniyi – “Emperor” (Common Dwelling Video)

Dominique Fishback – “Challenge Energy” (Netflix)

Jahi Di’Allo Winston – “Appeal Metropolis Kings” (HBO Max)

Jahzir Bruno – “The Witches” (Warner Bros. Footage)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix) (Winner)

Excellent Ensemble Solid in a Movement Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) (Winner)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

“The Banker” (Apple TV Plus)

Excellent Animated Movement Image

“Onward” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Scoob!” (Warner Bros. Footage)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage) (Winner)

“Trolls World Tour” (Common Footage)

Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency – Movement Image

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

Angela Bassett – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

Chris Rock – “The Witches” (Warner Bros. Footage)

Jamie Foxx – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage) (Winner)

Phylicia Rashad – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

Excellent Brief Type (Stay Motion)

“Baldwin Magnificence” (Powderkeg Media)

“Black Boy Pleasure” (Movie Impartial Challenge Contain) (Winner)

“Will get Good Mild” (Teddy Tracker Leisure)

“Dwelling”

“Mr. & Mrs. Ellis” (AMB Productions)

Excellent Brief Type (Animated)

“Canvas” (Netflix) (Winner)

“Cops and Robbers” (Netflix)

“Loop” (Pixar Animation Studios)

“The Energy of Hope” (The Energy Of Hope)

“Windup” (Unity Applied sciences)

Excellent Breakthrough Inventive (Movement Image)

Loira Limbal – “Via the Evening” (Third Shift Media, Inc.)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!” (Sneakers In The Mattress Productions)

Nadia Hallgren – “Changing into” (A Increased Floor Productions and Massive Mouth Productions Movie for Netflix) (Winner)

Radha Clean – “The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

Remi Weekes – “His Home” (Netflix)

Excellent Documentary (Movie)

“All In: The Combat For Democracy” (Amazon Studios)

“Coded Bias” (seventh Empire Media)

“John Lewis: Good Bother” (Magnolia Footage/Participant) (Winner)

“Soul!” (Sneakers within the Mattress Productions)

“On the Report” (HBO Max)

Excellent Documentary (Tv)

“And She May Be Subsequent” (PBS)

“Black Love” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

“Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Commerce” (EPIX)

“The Final Dance” (ESPN / Netflix) (Winner)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Excellent Comedy Collection

“#blackAF” (Netflix)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Insecure” (HBO) (Winner)

“The Final O.G.” (TBS)

Excellent Actor in a Comedy Collection

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (ABC) (Winner)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Idris Elba – “Within the Lengthy Run” (Starz)

Tracy Morgan – “The Final O.G.” (TBS)

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn 9-9” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “Black-ish” (ABC) (Winner)

Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Evening Stay” (NBC)

Laurence Fishburne – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Jenifer Lewis – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (ABC) (Winner)

Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure” (HBO)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Excellent Drama Collection

“All Rise” (CBS)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

“Energy E book II: Ghost” (Starz) (Winner)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Clifford “Technique Man” Smith – “Energy E book II: Ghost” (Starz) (Winner)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Combat” (CBS All Entry)

Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

Mary J. Blige – “Energy E book II: Ghost” (Starz) (Winner)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Excellent Tv Film, Restricted–Collection or Dramatic Particular

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Little Fires In every single place” (Hulu)

“Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix) (Winner)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Excellent Actor in a Tv Film, Restricted–Collection or Dramatic Particular

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix) (Winner)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Nnamdi Asomugha – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Excellent Actress in a Tv Film, Restricted–Collection or Dramatic Particular

Aunjanue Ellis – “The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires In every single place” (Hulu)

Michaela Coel – “I Could Destroy You” (HBO)

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Impressed by the Lifetime of Madam C.J. Walker” (Netflix) (Winner)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Excellent Information/Info (Collection or Particular)

“AM Pleasure: Remembering John Lewis Particular” (MSNBC)

“Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview” (Showtime)

“The Shade of Covid” (CNN)

“The New York Instances Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor” (FX) (Winner)

“The Reidout” (NBC)

Excellent Speak Collection

“Pink Desk Speak” (Fb Watch) (Winner)

“Tamron Corridor” (Syndicated )

“The Every day Present with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Oprah Dialog” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Store: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

Excellent Actuality Program, Actuality Competitors or Recreation Present (Collection)

“Celeb Household Feud” (ABC) (Winner)

“Iyanla: Repair My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

“Voices of Hearth” (Netflix)

Excellent Selection Present (Collection or Particular)

“8:46” (Netflix)

“Black Is King” (Disney Plus)

“The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” (HBO Max)

“VERZUZ” (APPLE TV Plus) (Winner)

“Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!” (HBO)

Excellent Kids’s Program

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” (Netflix)

“Craig of the Creek” (Cartoon Community)

“Household Reunion” (Netflix) (Winner)

“Raven’s Dwelling” (Disney Channel)

“We Are the Dream: The Youngsters of the Oakland MLK Oratorical” (HBO)

Excellent Efficiency by a Youth (Collection, Particular, Tv Film or Restricted–Collection)

Alex R. Hibbert – “The Chi” (Showtime)

Lexi Underwood – “Little Fires In every single place” (Hulu)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish” (ABC) (Winner)

Miles Brown – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Excellent Host in a Speak or Information/Info (Collection or Particular) – Particular person or Ensemble

Don Lemon – “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” (CNN)

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Pink Desk Speak” (Fb Watch)

Pleasure Reid – “The Reidout” (NBC)

LeBron James – “The Store: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

Trevor Noah – “The Every day Present with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) (Winner)

Excellent Host in a Actuality/Actuality Competitors, Recreation Present or Selection (Collection or Particular) – Particular person or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – “America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies” (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Repair My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

Steve Harvey – “Celeb Household Feud” (ABC) (Winner)

Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Excellent Visitor Efficiency – Comedy or Drama Collection

Chris Rock – “Saturday Evening Stay” (NBC)

Courtney B. Vance – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Dave Chappelle – “Saturday Evening Stay” (NBC)

Issa Rae – “Saturday Evening Stay” (NBC)

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Starz) (Winner)

Excellent Animated Collection

“Massive Mouth” (Netflix)

“Central Park” (Apple TV Plus)

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior) (Winner)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Decrease Decks” (CBS All Entry)

Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency (Tv)

Aisha Tyler – “Archer” (FX)

Courtney B. Vance – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story” (PBS)

Dawnn Lewis – “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” (CBS All Entry)

Deon Cole – “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” (Netflix)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior) (Winner)

Excellent Brief Type Collection – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi) (Winner)

“CripTales” (BBC America)

“Lazor Wulf” (Grownup Swim)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Sincerely, Camille” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

Excellent Efficiency in a Brief Type Collection

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Damaged and the Unhealthy” (AMC.com )

B. Smoove – “Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

Jasmine Cephas Jones – “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi) (Winner)

Stephan James – “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Excellent Brief Type Collection – Actuality/Nonfiction

“American Masters” – Unladylike2020 (PBS)

“Benedict Males” (Quibi)

“Between The Scenes – The Every day Present” (Comedy Central) (Winner)

“In The Making” (PBS)

“Encourage Change Collection” (NFL Community)

Excellent Breakthrough Inventive (Tv)

Katori Corridor – P-Valley (Starz)

Keith Knight – Woke (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Raynelle Swilling – Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community) (Winner)

Teri Schaffer – Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community)

Excellent New Artist

Chika – “Excessive Rises” (Warner Data)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (RCA Data/Kemosabe ) (Winner)

D Smoke – Black Habits (WoodWorks Data / EMPIRE)

Giveon – When It’s All Stated And Completed (Epic Data)

Skip Marley – Increased Place (Island Data/ Tuff Gong Data)

Excellent Male Artist

Massive Sean – “Detroit 2” (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Black Thought -” Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & In a position” (Republic Data)

Charlie Wilson – “All of My Love” (P Music Group/BMG)

Drake – “Snigger Now, Cry Later” (Republic Data) (Winner)

John Legend – “Greater Love” (Columbia Data)

Excellent Feminine Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade” (Columbia Report/ Parkwood) (Winner)

E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” (RCA Data/MBK Leisure)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Misplaced One” (RCA Data)

Ledisi – “Something For You” (Hear Again Leisure/BMG)

Alicia Keys – “Alicia” (RCA Data)

Excellent Music Video/Visible Album

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (RCA Data/MBK Leisure)

“Something For You” – Ledisi (Hear Again Leisure/BMG)

“Black is King” – Beyonce´ (Columbia Report/ Parkwood)

“Brown Pores and skin Lady” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Report/ Parkwood) (Winner)

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Report/ Parkwood)

Excellent Album

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys (RCA Data)

“b7” – Brandy (Model Nu/eOne)

“Greater Love” – John Legend (Columbia Data)

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings) (Winner)

“The Wild Card” – LEDISI (Hear Again Leisure/BMG)

Excellent Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Music from the Netflix Movie) – Branford Marsalis (Milan)

“Insecure: Music from the HBO Unique Collection” – Varied Artists (Atlantic Data)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Varied Artists (Atlantic Data )

“Soul Unique Movement Image Soundtrack” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Data) (Winner)

“The First Girls of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack” – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Leisure)

Excellent Gospel/Christian Album

“Chosen Vessel” – Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)

“Gospel In keeping with PJ” – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Data)

“I Am” – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

“Kierra” – Kierra Sheard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)

“The Return” – The Clark Sisters (Karew/Motown) (Winner)

Excellent Gospel/Christian Track

“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Data)

“By no means Misplaced” – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel)

“One thing Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)

“Sturdy God” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Data)

“Contact from You” – Tamela Mann (TillyMann Inc.) (Winner)

Excellent Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Be Water” – Christian Sands (Mack Avenue Music Group)

“Music From and Impressed By Soul” – Jon Batiste (Walt Disney Data) (Winner)

“Omega” – Immanuel Wilkins (Blue Observe Data)

“Reciprocity” – George Burton (Internal Circle Music)

“The Iconoclast” – Barry Stephenson (Impartial)

Excellent Jazz Album – Vocal

“Donny Duke and Marvel” – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

“Holy Room – Stay at Alte Oper” – Somi (Salon Africana) (Winner)

“Pulling Off The Covers” – Mike Phillips (Sono Recording Group)

“Stronger” – Jeff Bradshaw (Bone Deep Enterprises)

“The Eddy” (From The Netflix Unique Collection) – The Eddy (Arista Data)

Excellent Soul/R&B Track

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (RCA Data/MBK Leisure)

“Something For You” – LEDISI (Hear Again Leisure/BMG)

“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

“Black Parade” – Beyonce’ (Columbia Report/ Parkwood)

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Report/ Parkwood)

Excellent Hip Hop/Rap Track

“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle”- Massive Sean (Model Nu/eOne)

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (300 Leisure / 1501 Licensed Ent. LLC) (Winner)

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott (Atlantic Data)

“Snigger Now, Cry Later” – Drake (Republic Data)

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake (Epic Data)

Excellent Duo, Group or Collaboration (Conventional)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott” (RCA Data)

Chloe x Halle – “Marvel What She Thinks Of Me” (Columbia Report/ Parkwood) (Winner)

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” (BMG)

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Stay Out Your Love” (Motown Data)

Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Something For You” (Hear Again Leisure/BMG)

Excellent Duo, Group or Collaboration (Modern)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Completed” (RCA Data)

Massive Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence” (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” (Columbia Report/ Parkwood)

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.” (Def Jam Recordings)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé -“Savage Remix” (300 Leisure / 1501 Licensed Ent. LLC) (Winner)

Excellent Worldwide Track

“Blessed” – Buju Banton (Roc Nation Data)

“Lockdown” – Unique Koffee (Promise Land Recordings) (Winner)

“Strain (Remix)” – Unique Koffee feat. Buju Banton (Promise Land Recordings)

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage (RCA Data/Sony Music U.Ok./Davido Worldwide Leisure)

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage (Motown Data)

Excellent Producer of the 12 months

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy (Winner)

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

Excellent Literary Work – Fiction

“Black Backside Saints” – Alice Randall (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Riot Child” – Tochi Onyebuchi (TorDotCom Publishing, imprint of Tom Doherty Associates)

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic) (Winner)

“The Vanishing Half” – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

Excellent Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Black Ladies’s Historical past of the USA” – Daina Berry (Beacon Press)

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown) (Winner)

“Driving Whereas Black” – Gretchen Sorin (W. W. Norton & Firm)

“Lengthy Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” – Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Press)

“We’re Higher Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Excellent Literary Work – Debut Writer

“A Knock at Midnight” – Brittany Barnett (Penguin Random Home)

“Greyboy: Discovering Blackness in a White World” – Cole Brown (Skyhorse)

“Lakewood” – Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Compton Cowboys” – Walter Thompson-Hernandez (HarperCollins Publishers)

“We’re Higher Than This” – Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers) (Winner)

Excellent Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“A Most Stunning Factor: The True Story of America’s First All-Black Excessive Faculty Rowing Workforce” – Arshay Cooper (Macmillan)

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama (Crown)

“Olympic Pleasure, American Prejudice” – Deborah Draper (Simon & Schuster)

“The Useless Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne (W. W. Norton & Firm) (Winner)

“Willie: The Recreation-Altering Story of the NHL’s First Black Participant” – Willie O’Ree (Penguin Canada)

Excellent Literary Work – Educational

“Do Proper by Me: Studying to Increase Black Kids in White Area” – Valerie Harrison (Temple College Press)

“Residing Full of life” – Haile Thomas (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Black Foster Youth Handbook” – Ángela Quijada-Banks (Soulful Liberation)

“The Girl God Created You to Be: Discovering Success Via Religion–Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally” – Kimberla Lawson Roby (Lenox Press)

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry (Penguin Random Home) (Winner)

Excellent Literary Work – Poetry

“Homie” – Danez Smith (Graywolf Press)

“Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry” – John Murillo (4 Manner Books)

“Seeing the Physique” – Rachel Eliza Griffiths (W. W. Norton & Firm)

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers (Wesleyan College Press) (Winner)

“Un-American” – Hafizah Geter (Wesleyan College Press)

Excellent Literary Work – Kids

“I Promise” – LeBron James, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

“Simply Like a Mama” – Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow (Simon & Schuster)

“Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice” – Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Simon & Schuster)

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Lifetime of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez (Lee & Low Books) (Winner)

“The Secret Backyard of George Washington Carver” – Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison (HarperCollins)

Excellent Literary Work – Youth/Teenagers

“Earlier than the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson (Penguin Random Home) (Winner)

“Black Brother, Black Brother” – Jewell Parker Rhodes (Hachette E book Group)

“Expensive Justyce” – Nic Stone (Crown Books for Younger Readers)

“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the Nationwide E book Award-winning Stamped from the Starting” – Jason Reynolds (Hachette E book Group )

“That is Your Time” – Ruby Bridges (Delacorte Books for Younger Readers)

Excellent Writing in a Comedy Collection

Issa Rae – Insecure – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (HBO)

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Little America – “The Rock” (Apple TV Plus)

Michaela Coel – I Could Destroy You – “Ego Dying” (HBO) (Winner)

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – By no means Have I Ever “Pilot” (Netflix)

Rajiv Joseph – Little America – “The Supervisor” (Apple TV Plus)

Excellent Writing in a Drama Collection

Attica Locke – “Little Fires In every single place” – “The Spider Internet” (Hulu) (Winner)

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – The Good Lord Chicken – “A Depraved Plot” (Showtime)

Jessica Lamour – Little Voice – “Love Hurts” (Apple TV Plus)

Katori Corridor – P-Valley – “Perpetratin’” (Starz)

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America – “Shirley” (FX)

Excellent Writing in a Tv Film or Particular

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles – “Sherman’s Showcase Black Historical past Month Spectacular” (IFC)

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Geri Cole – “The Energy of We: A Sesame Avenue Particular” (HBO Max) (Winner)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker – “The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Excellent Writing in a Movement Image

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Kemp Powers – “One Evening in Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari” (A24)

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones – “Soul” (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage)

Radha Clean – “The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix) (Winner)

Excellent Writing in a Documentary (Tv or Movement Image)

Mary Mazzio – “A Most Stunning Factor” (Peacock)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!” (Maysles Documentary Middle) (Winner)

Nile Cone – “The Beat Don’t Cease” (TV One)

Royal Kennedy Rodgers – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story” (PBS)

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Present” (Peacock)

Excellent Directing in a Comedy Collection

Anya Adams – “Black-ish” – “Hair Day” (ABC) (Winner)

Aurora Guerrero – “Little America” – “The Jaguar” (Apple TV Plus)

Eric Dean Seaton – “Black-ish” – “Our Wedding ceremony Dre” (ABC)

Kabir Akhtar – “By no means Have I Ever” – “… began a nuclear battle” (Netflix)

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – “I Could Destroy You” – “Ego Dying” (HBO)

Excellent Directing in a Drama Collection

Cheryl Dunye – “Lovecraft Nation” – “Unusual Case” (HBO)

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – “Remembrance” (CBS All Entry)

Misha Inexperienced – “Lovecraft Nation” – “Jig-a-Bobo” (HBO)

Nzingha Stewart – “Little Fires In every single place” – “The Uncanny” (Hulu)

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe” – “Mangrove” (Amazon Studios)

Excellent Directing in a Tv Film or Particular

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios) (Winner)

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – “Black Is King” (Disney Plus)

Christine Swanson – “The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – “The Energy of We: A Sesame Avenue Particular” (HBO Max)

Kamilah Forbes – “Between The World And Me” (HBO)

Excellent Directing in a Movement Image

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Outdated Guard” (Netflix) (Winner)

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

George C. Wolfe – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Radha Clean – “The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

Regina King – “One Evening in Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Excellent Directing in a Documentary (Tv or Movement Image)

Keith McQuirter – “By No matter Means Essential: The Instances of Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX) (Winner)

Muta’Ali – “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” (HBO)

Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff – “Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Kids” (Ep. 1 & 2) (HBO)

Simcha Jacobovici – “Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Commerce” (EPIX)

Yoruba Richen – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Present” (Peacock)