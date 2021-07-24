2021 Olympics: Workforce USA Sing Glad Birthday To Kevin Durant

Two-time Gold Medalist and Two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant used to be apparently in all places — and trolled mercilessly — because the Olympics kicked off on Friday with the outlet rite in Tokyo.



Whether or not it used to be getting in conjunction with his basketball teammates for the parade of countries or posing for pictures with fellow Workforce USA legends Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, Durant gave the look to be in a excellent temper and taking part in the instant as he persevered his quest. ready for an Olympic Video games. 3 peat.

Then one thing unusual took place.

All the Workforce USA delegation has observed the 2016 males’s basketball groups airplane experience rendition of “A Thousand Miles” through Vanessa Carlton (shoutout to Olympic Carmelo Anthony) and raised a “Glad Birthday” serenade from KD.

Workforce USA sang glad birthday to KD. His birthday is in September (via @JaValeMcGee) percent.twitter.com/q6NvRQUBa3 — Sports activities Heart (@Sports activities Heart) July 23, 2021

The one drawback used to be… it’s now not even his birthday. *Rihanna Voice*

The Brooklyn nets famous person, who turns 33 on September 29, appeared rightly baffled through what used to be taking place.

In case you’ve ever been uncovered to somebody telling a waiter it’s your birthday at a cafe when it’s now not, you realize that their stoic reaction used to be justified. It used to be an incident in 2009 at Purple Robin that I used to be in. Some belongings you simply can’t omit.

