2021 Oscars Best Original Song Predictions

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

UPDATED: Apr. 21, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: With a double nom for acting and song, this is the place where Leslie Odom Jr. and his counterpart Sam Ashworth look to be rewarded. Odom will join Lady Gaga as the only double nominee to prevail, but “Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” has received a big push from Netflix that could make it a spoiler.

Will win: “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

Could win: “Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Should win: “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

Should have been here: “Edgar’s Prayer” from “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – Annie Mumolo, Kristen Wiig

PRECURSORS LEADER:

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2020-2021)

2021 Awards Season Calendar

AND THE NOMINEES ARE :

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

"Speak Now" (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Netflix)

"Húsavík" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: David Dobkin

SYNOPSIS: When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

STARRING: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, Mikael Persbrandt, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Graham Norton, Melissanthi Mahut, Demi Lovato "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

"Fight for You" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "The Life Ahead" (Netflix)

"Io Si (Seen)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini) OSCAR HISTORY: 11 nominations (most recently for "I'm Standing With You" from 2019's "Breakthrough")

–

DIRECTOR: Edoardo Ponti

SYNOPSIS: In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her..

STARRING: Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

"Hear My Voice (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each.

Academy Awards Predictions (All Categories)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2021 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, April 25, 2021.

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” are next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.