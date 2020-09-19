2021 Oscars Best Picture Predictions

Selection's Awards Circuit is residence to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards historical past, buzz, information, opinions and sources, the Oscar predictions are up to date repeatedly with the present 12 months's contenders in all classes. Selection's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of 4 phases, operating all 12 months lengthy: Draft, Pre-Season, Common Season and Publish Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will decide how lengthy every section lasts and shall be displayed subsequent to revision date.

BEST PICTURE

UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2020 (Pre-Season)

Venice and TIFF dropped just a few Oscar contenders and kicked off the season. “Nomadland” and “One Night time in Miami” obtained very excessive reward whereas “Ammonite” obtained a blended bag of notices however there’s nonetheless a methods to go. “Items of a Lady” was picked up by Netflix and will spoil the get together. Many studios are nonetheless ready to see how the pandemic unfolds earlier than making a choice thus far or take away their movies from the eligibility calendar. There are additionally some movies which can be completed and weren’t anticipated to drop, that simply may ultimately. We’re off to the races.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Photos)

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao (producers)

"Mank" (Netflix)

David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski (producers)

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)†

Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King (producers)

"One Night time in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)†

Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein (producers)

"West Facet Story" (20th Century Studios)

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Steven Spielberg (producers)

"The Father" (Sony Photos Classics)

Philippe Carcassonne, Simon Pal, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christophe Spadone (producers)

"Ma Rainey's Black Backside" (Netflix)†

Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf (producers)

"Information of the World" (Common Photos)

Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux (producers)

"Soul" (Pixar)

Dana Murray (producer)

"Minari" (A24)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh (producers)



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Mum or dad, Denis Villeneuve (producers)

"On the Rocks" (Apple Plus/Neon)

Sofia Coppola, Youree Henley (producers)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson (producers)

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)†

Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora (producers)

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (producers)

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Erica Huggins, Karen Lunder (producers)

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Scott Bernstein, Harvey Mason Jr. (producers)

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Jon Kilik, Spike Lee, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin (producers)

"The USA vs. Billie Vacation" (Paramount Photos)†

Lee Daniels, Jordan Fudge, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Pamela Oas Williams (producers)

"Items of a Lady" (Netflix)

Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen (producers)



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Mulan" (Disney Plus)

Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Jason T. Reed (producers)

"Marvel Lady 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Stephen Jones (producers)

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan (producers)

"French Exit" (Sony Photos Classics)

Thorsten Schumacher (producers)

"Promising Younger Lady" (Focus Options)†

Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox (producers)

"I am Pondering of Ending Issues" (Netflix)

Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno, Stephanie Azpiazu (producers)

"I am Your Lady" (Amazon Studios)†

Rachel Brosnahan, Jordan Horowitz (producers)

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Kevin Feige (producer)

"By no means Hardly ever Generally All the time" (Focus Options)

Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy (producers)

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Chris Parker, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Dylan Sellers, Becky Sloviter, Jorma Taccone (producers)



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)†

George Clooney, Grant Heslov (producers)

"No Time To Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli (producers)

"Herself" (Amazon Studios)†

Rory Gilmartin, Ed Guiney, Sharon Horgan (producers)

"Onward" (Pixar)

Kori Rae (producer)

"First Cow" (A24)

Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani (producers)

"The Invisible Man" (Common Photos)

Jason Blum, Kylie du Fresne (producers)

"Sound of Steel" (Amazon Studios)

Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Invoice Benz, Cathy Benz (producers)

"The Assistant" (Bleecker Avenue)

Kitty Inexperienced, James Schamus, Scott Macaulay, P. Jennifer Dana, Ross Jacobson (producers)

"Wander Darkly" (Lionsgate)†

Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat (producers)

"The Outpost" (Display Media Movies)

Paul Michael Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon (producers)



MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Everyone's Speaking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Arnon Milchan, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton (producers)

"The Climb" (Sony Photos Classics)

Michael Angelo Covino, Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin (producers)

"The Private Historical past of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Photos)

Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader (producers)

"Happiest Season" (Sony Photos)

Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner (producers)

"Let Them All Speak" (HBO Max)†

Gregory Jacobs (producer)

"Demise on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Kevin J. Walshers (producers)

"Miss Juneteenth" (Vertical Leisure)

Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Web page, Neil Creque Williams (producers)

"The King of Staten Island" (Common Photos)

Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel (producers)

"The Glorias" (Roadside Sights)

Lynn Hendee, Alex Saks, Julie Taymor (producers)

"The People" (A24)†

Eli Bush, Scott Rudin (producers)



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

