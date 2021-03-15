2021 Oscars Nominations: Full List of Nominees

After the various delays of this pandemic 12 months, the Oscar nominations are lastly right here.

Competing for finest image are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Younger Girl,” “Sound of Steel” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Netflix’s “Mank” scored a number one 10 nominations, together with nods for finest director (David Fincher), finest actor (Gary Oldman) and finest supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), along with finest image.

Following behind with six nominations apiece are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Steel” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Younger Girl” acquired 5 nods.

Two ladies have been nominated for finest director for the primary time ever with Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Girl”). They’ll compete in opposition to Thomas Vinterberg (“One other Spherical”), David Fincher (“Mank”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas introduced the Academy Award nominations in a two-part reside presentation on Monday by way of world reside stream. The ceremony will happen in-person at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre on April 25, after being pushed again from its unique Feb. 28 date.

Right here is the total checklist of 2021 Oscar nominations:

Finest Image

“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, producers)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, producers)

“Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, producers)

“Minari” (Christina Oh, producer)

“Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, producers)

“Promising Younger Girl” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, producers)

“Sound of Steel” (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, producers)

Finest Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“One other Spherical”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Finest Actor in a Main Position

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Finest Actress in a Main Position

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Andra Day (“The USA v. Billie Vacation”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Finest Actor in a Supporting Position

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night time in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Steel”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Finest Actress in a Supporting Position

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Finest Animated Function Movie

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Finest Tailored Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night time in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Finest Authentic Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah.” Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Younger Girl,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Steel.” Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Finest Authentic Music

“Combat for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Music Contest”). Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fats Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Forward”). Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Communicate Now,” (“One Night time in Miami”). Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Finest Authentic Rating

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“Information of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Finest Sound

“Greyhound,” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

“Information of the World,” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

“Soul,” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

“Sound of Steel,” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Finest Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Finest Animated Brief Movie

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Something Occurs I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Sure-Folks” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Finest Stay-Motion Brief Movie

“Feeling By way of”

“The Letter Room”

“The Current”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Finest Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“Information of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Finest Documentary Function

“Collective,” Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

“Crip Camp,” Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

“The Mole Agent,” Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

“My Octopus Trainer,” Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

“Time,” Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Finest Documentary Brief Topic

“Colette,” Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

“A Concerto Is a Dialog,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Do Not Cut up,” Anders Hammer and Charlotte Prepare dinner

“Starvation Ward,” Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

“A Love Music for Latasha,” Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Finest Movie Enhancing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Younger Girl,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Steel,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Finest Worldwide Function Movie

“One other Spherical” (Denmark)

“Higher Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Bought His Pores and skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Finest Make-up and Hairstyling

“Emma,” Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

Finest Manufacturing Design

“The Father.” Manufacturing Design: Peter Francis; Set Ornament: Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” Manufacturing Design: Mark Ricker; Set Ornament: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

“Mank.” Manufacturing Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Ornament: Jan Pascale

“Information of the World.” Manufacturing Design: David Crank; Set Ornament: Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet.” Manufacturing Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Ornament: Kathy Lucas

Finest Visible Results

“Love and Monsters,” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky,” Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

“The One and Solely Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher