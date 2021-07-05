2021 Rocket Loan Vintage Standings, Numbers: Cam Davis…

Davis overlooked the putt, however Merritt couldn’t stand up and down for par, so Davis is your winner.

Cam Davis wins the @RocketClassic after a thrilling play-off with Troy Merritt!

That is Cam Davis’ first win on the PGA Excursion tournament. percent.twitter.com/6TGZfgbuP1

He’s accomplished it once more! https://t.co/ZU7CxzVLWj percent.twitter.com/PFYniZDpSA

Win fireworks first. 🏆@CamDavisGolf claims his first TOUR win @RocketClassic in a dramatic method. percent.twitter.com/mYUIpyhxA5

Nice shot from Davis at the par-3 fifteenth. Will have to be about 12 ft for the win. Merritt is brief and in a thick shaggy.

The blokes get DIALED in Detroit. @TroyMerritt_PGA and @CamDavisGolf each birdie the 4th playoff gap. percent.twitter.com/NNE9zSkcwc

Pair of 4s for those guys, and we’re at the fifth (!) playoff gap.

Wow, two elite 2nd photographs at the par-5 14th. Eagle putts are coming, nevertheless it seems like it’ll more than likely be two-putt birdies.

To stick alive… @TroyMerritt_PGA bury it.

Then the par-5 14th gap. percent.twitter.com/tliO7IVxBY

Davis is undoubtedly blowing his force and may run at 3 right here. Merritt kilos his force too. Really nice.

Wish to play extra golfing? Extra golfing.

We’re going to play-off gap 4. Cross to CBS for the motion! percent.twitter.com/0uhGJPJzHQ

Merritt pours within the 5-footer to tie the 3rd playoff gap. At the 14th.

Davis has a moderately directly ahead two-putt for par, however Merritt has some paintings to do after a foul tee shot. He more than likely we could himself 5 ft for par.

THIS nearly to finish it… @CamDavisGolf and @TroyMerritt_PGA pass to their 3rd playoff gap (16) @RocketClassic. percent.twitter.com/ZBeSjVl4fX

I accuse @RickRunGood for some other prolonged play-off on Excursion this week… (@MooseOnAir, @KylePorterCBS, @FirstCutPod) percent.twitter.com/6JR91DAt13

https://t.co/BHx4y34nEB percent.twitter.com/HcFRnZY05t

Once more, Cam Davis is SO CLOSE to successful his first PGA Excursion tournament.

At 4 pm we pass to the 3rd play-off gap. percent.twitter.com/UoVgPIh0R4

Par-par on the second one playoff gap, and so they’re on their method to the sixteenth tee field.

Joaquín Niemann makes a bogey at the first playoff gap and is eradicated.

That’s his best bogey this week and primary in 77 (!) holes. percent.twitter.com/NAxUXwFI7m

Davis and Merritt make par, despite the fact that Davis’ wasn’t nice. They pass to No. 15, a par 3, for the second one gap of the playoff.

Joaquin Niemann makes a bogey at the first playoff gap. After which there have been two.

| CBS percent.twitter.com/0dXCmaPM0f

Niemann hadn’t made a bogey for 72 holes. He simply made one at the 73rd. No longer excellent.

.@CamDavisGolf throw darts! 🎯

He birdied 18 within the common season to get into the playoff. percent.twitter.com/uuiafNeCC1

All 3 boys pump their force at quantity 18 at the first playoff gap.

Play off holes:

18-15-16-14 then repeat 15-16-14

Can we see some other eight-hole play-off?

Most effective 3 hours of sunlight left percent.twitter.com/dlI9E46kXj

Ultimate PGA Excursion playoff on July 4: Canadian Open in 1971, Lee Trevino defeated Artwork Wall Jr.

No longer a lot playoff revel in between the 3. percent.twitter.com/8ruwFp0XOD

Play off?! Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt attend a ‘sudden-death playoff’ on the Detroit Golfing Membership.