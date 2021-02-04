2021 SAG Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The 2021 Display screen Actors Guild Awards had been introduced Thursday morning by Lily Collins (“Mank,” “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) on the SAG Awards’ Instagram web page, after a couple of technical hiccups.

The movies main the way in which within the excellent efficiency by a forged in a movement image are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Minari,” “One Evening in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Within the feminine lead actor race, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan will compete; whereas the lead male actor race is between Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

Notably, Boseman picked up two posthumous nominations, for lead actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

In consequence of the pandemic, the SAG Awards, usually held in January, shifted again a couple of months to April 4. The ceremony will air on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Take a look at the complete nominations record beneath:

Excellent Efficiency by a Forged in a Movement Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Main Function

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Lady”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Function

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Supporting Function

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Issues”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Evening in Miami”)

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Drama Collection

“Higher Name Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Nation”

“Ozark”

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Comedy Collection

“Useless to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Nice”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Collection

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling Okay. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Higher Name Saul”)

Rege-Jean Web page (“Bridgerton”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Comedy Collection

Christina Applegate (“Useless to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Useless to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Comedy Collection

Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I Might Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires All over the place”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Invoice Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Fowl”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”)

Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Movement Image

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“Information of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Marvel Lady 1984”

Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Collection

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Nation”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”