2021 Visitors Fatalities In Dane Co. Already At File Top

MADISON, Wis. — Thirty-five other people have died in Dane County crashes so far this 12 months, surroundings a brand spanking new county file for site visitors fatalities.

That’s based on a brand spanking new record shared Tuesday by way of the Dane County Visitors Protection Fee, which mentioned the number of site visitors deaths so far this 12 months has already passed 2020’s entire. Greater than 75% of site visitors deaths this 12 months came about within the months of April, Would possibly, June and July.

“That is a direct public well being factor in terms of site visitors protection,” mentioned Sgt. Dennis Sieren, Dane County Sheriff’s Place of work and co-chair of the Dane County TSC. “We’re extraordinarily involved concerning the expanding choice of fatalities, regardless of native efforts to beef up protection. Too many house households have misplaced a pal or liked one beneath tragic instances that may have been avoided.”

Seven of this 12 months’s fatal crashes have involved pedestrians, which TSC officials mentioned is surprisingly top. Of those, six were in Madison (5 of which came about at the East Washington Road corridor), and one used to be in Solar Prairie.

The record well-known that more than part of the fatal crashes involved a motive force using under the influence of alcohol or other medicine.

Cheryl Wittke, TSC co-chair and executive director of Protected Communities of Madison – Dane County mentioned the upward push in fatal crashes may be as a result of differing using behavior as additional drivers go back to the roads.

“We’re now not positive why the numerous build up in fatalities. One concept comes to how the habits of drivers modified right through the peak of the pandemic closing yr,” Wittke mentioned. “Car quantity used to be down considerably, and drivers higher velocity. Most likely some drivers conversant in fewer automobiles at the roads have now not adjusted their velocity and completely resumed defensive using abilities as roads was extra congested.”

In line with the record, speeding used to be a component in 8 of the crashes. There were 12 speed-related fatalities in all of 2020, which used to be more than double the amount in 2019.

“The average denominator for many crashes is dangerous motive force habits,” Sieren mentioned. “Everybody must be extra conscious about their atmosphere and extra vigilant about protection threats.”

Remaining 12 months, city leaders presented the city’s Imaginative and prescient 0 initiative, which set a function of having 0 site visitors fatalities by way of the 12 months 2030. Within the wake of the newest collection of fatal crashes on East Washington Road, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway mentioned she’s “uninterested” with drivers breaking site visitors felony pointers at the eastern corridor.

The Imaginative and prescient 0 imitative is composed of measures like reducing pace limits, emerging visibility for crosswalks and emerging site visitors enforcement. Simply a few months after the initiative used to be presented, the city diminished the speed limit on parts of East Washington Road to 25mph.

