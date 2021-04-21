2021 Webby Awards Nominations: Variety Garners Three Nods

The 2021 Webby Awards nominations, recognizing the year’s best websites, podcasts, apps and other internet services, have been announced.
Variety received three nominations: general social, entertainment; general websites and mobile sites, entertainment; and video series and channels, entertainment, for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series.
Winners of the 25th Annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), will be announced May 18. The awards show, available to stream at webbyawards.com, will be hosted by actor-writer-podcaster-advocate Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) — and will feature the Webbys’ trademark five-word acceptance speeches from honorees.
All nominees are eligible to win the top two awards: The Webby Award, selected by IADAS members, and the fan-voted Webby People’s Voice Award (with voting open at vote.webbyawards.com through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT).
Celebs, actors, influencers and personalities among the 2021 nominees include: Cardi B, Brené Brown, Rosalía, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Bacon, Shaquille O’Neal, Jennifer Garner, Rob Gronkowski, Sir David Attenborough, Naomi Osaka, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Lawrence, Noah Schnapp, James Corden, LeBron James, Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert, Chris Evans, Moses Sumney, John Mayer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Media organizations in contention for the Webby Media Company of the Year award, given to the organization with the most wins, are HBO (20), Comedy Central (19), Condé Nast (16), NatGeo (15) ViacomCBS (11), CNN (11) and Vox Media (10).
To recognize virtual events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Webbys created a new suite of categories for 2021: Virtual & Remote, spanning virtual events, remote experiences, and VR and 360.
The nominees are selected by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. This year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 U.S. states and 70 countries worldwide. Fewer than 10% were selected as nominees.
Here are highlights of the 2021 Webby Awards nominations:
Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- Keke Palmer’s “Turnt Up With The Taylors” – Kids at Play
- Sesame Street YouTube Channel
- Honest Trailers – FANDOM
- Variety‘s Actors on Actors
- Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV
Viral, General Video (Video)
- Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year – Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment
- #WouldYouHireTrump
- Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models
- Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.
- The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions
Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
- ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
- Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu
- Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive
- Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design
Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)
- CNN – CNN
- Peacock App – NBCUniversal
- HBO Max – WarnerMedia
- PBS Video App – PBS
- MasterClass – MasterClass
Apps and Software, Entertainment (Mobile & OTT Apps)
- HBO Max
- The Star Wars App – Disney
- TV Time
- Reelgood
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing on Unrd – MTV
Television & Film (Social Video)
- Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital
- Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney
- Scoob – #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO
- Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix
Television & Film, General (Podcasts)
- Office Ladies – Earwolf
- EW’s Binge (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)
- Sista Brunch
- Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group
- Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO
Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)
- Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute
- Storytime With… – Disney
- Lewis Hamilton x #5Gamechanger – We Are Social
- Bolero Juilliard – Marathon Digital
- Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Marvel Entertainment
Best Individual Episode, Science & Education (Podcasts)
- America Dissected: Coronavirus – Crooked Media
- Liar, Liar: How to Raise an Honest Child in a Post-truth Society – GreatSchools.org
- Prognosis: Coronavirus – Loud Tree Media
- Dope Labs – Spotify Studios
- Should This Exist — The Deepfake Detective – WaitWhat
Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)
- Best Ever Food Review Show
- La Rosalía – Cut+Run
- Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run
- Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post
- Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal
Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote)
- Climate Emergency Interactive – University of the Arts London – UNIT9 – Martin Percy
- The Uncensored Library – MediaMonks B.V.
- One World: Together at Home – Sunshine Sachs
- Vote with Us – Future Coalition
- Invisible Hate – m ss ng p eces
Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features)
- 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam
- Meeting Intruders – B-reel
- Red Rocks Unpaused – Madwell
- Artificial – 96Next
- She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)
- Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM
- Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music
- ComplexLand – Jam3
- Adobe MAX – Adobe
- 2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.
Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)
- RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman
- Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group
- Honor Her Wish – Markham Group
- Black Entrepreneurs Day – Medium Rare
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
Branded Content, Politics & Advocacy (Advertising, Media & PR)
- AOC ‘Systemic Change’ – The Win Company
- Biden Island- Giant Spoon
- Shining City On A Hill- Eleven Films
- Slate Studios and Firefox: The Activist’s Playbook- Slate
- The Social Dilemma – Exposure Labs
Branded Content, Auto & Auto Services (Advertising, Media & PR)
- John Mayer Goes Outside – Atlantic Re:think
- Features Film – David&Goliath
- Ford Expert in 0-60 – BBDO New York
- Emotions by Lexus – Quartz
- Porsche & Star Wars: The Designer Alliance – Cramer-Krasselt
Public Service & Activism (Video)
- Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- Unpack That – The Root
- A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media
- GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD
- Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation
Music, General (Virtual & Remote)
- Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim
- She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
- Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney
- Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide
Humor, General (Social)
- Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital
- Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital
- Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media
- Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations
- The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
- History This Week – A+E Networks
- Death Season 2: Dr. Fata – Wondery
- Family Secrets – iHeart Podcast Network
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
- It Was Said – Cadence13
Health and Wellness, General (Podcasts)
- Contakt World Podcast – Contakt World
- Under the Skin with Russell Brand – Luminary
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Rebel Eaters Club – Transmitters Media
- Therapy for Black Girls
Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
- American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts
- My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.
- Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US
- Wind of Change – Spotify Studios
- Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle
Diversity & Conclusion, General Series (Podcasts)
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media
- The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones
- The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media
- Hear to Slay – Luminary
- Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios
Events & Livestreams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)
- Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA
- Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine
- Black Entrepreneurs Day – Medium Rare
- WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE
- Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney
Best Use of Photography (Features & Design)
- 2020: The year in pictures- CNN
- How the World Has Learned to Grieve in a Pandemic – Council on Foreign Relations
- Forbes 30 Under 30 – Forbes Media
- 3800 Days in LA – Jake Kahana
- Year in Pictures Interactive – National Geographic
Best Individual Editorial Feature – Ind/Brand/Org (Features & Design)
- YouTube Digital Culture & Trends Report – Hook
- Google — Year in Search 2020 – Google Brand Studio
- The Ideas Report 2020 – WeTransfer
- Everyone In L.A. 2020 Homeless Count – Swell Creative Group
- Jigsaw: The Current: The Violent White Supremacy Issue – Upperquad
- Live stream analysis of George Floyd protests – The Washington Post
- Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – The Washington Post
- Shielded – Reuters
- What does health care cost around the world? – PBS NewsHour
Best Viral PR Campaign (PR)
- #IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup
- When It’s All Over – Droga5
- #ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon
- Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Ogilvy
- The World’s Tallest Donation Box – MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC
Associations (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Canadian Angus Association Website – Canadian Angus Association
- RUNWAY360 – DE-YAN
- Planned Parenthood’s 2020 Election Voter Guide – Planned Parenthood
- National Education Association Website – Echo&Co
- NFLPA – Viget
Sports (General Social)
- NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association
- @NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA
- theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.
- WWE social media – WWE
- SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN
Performance & Dance (Social Video)
- #SavageChallenge – 300 Entertainment
- Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket
- Rockettes “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute – Rockettes
- Hip Hop Awards | The Booth – BET Networks
- The Hood Dorothy : Exploring Black Excellence – Nayilah
Comedy (Branded Entertainment)
- Match Made in Hell – Maximum Effort
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie – HBO
- Bud Light Cardboard Fan – Wieden+Kennedy
- Murphy Ladder: Ladder Luchador – Harmon Brothers
- Borat Subsequent Movie Film on Twitch – Twitch
Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video)
- America, Wake Up – Pattern Integrity Films
- 31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream – Comedy Central Digital
- The Office’s Michael Scott Works From Home – NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
- If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars – Episode II – N/A
- Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah- Comedy Central Digital
Animation (General Video)
- Miquela “Speak Up” – Brud
- Dua Lipa ‘Hallucinate’ – The Mill
- Where Do The Children Play? – Black Dog Films
- Right Now – Giant Ant
- Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Music Video) – Legacy Recordings
Branded Content (Individual)
- The Met Unframed – Verizon
- Proud Parent – Sanctuary Content
- McDo – NORD DDB Stockholm
- Bubba Wallace – Progress Owes No Apology – Root Insurance Company
- The 1619 Project – Droga5
Sports (General Virtual & Remote)
- 2020 NBA 2K League Season – National Basketball Association
- Challenged Athletes Foundation: 2020 Celebration of Abilities – LOFT100 Studios
- The USTA and IBM – Enabling the 2020 (Virtual) US Open – IBM on behalf of ProMare
- Olympian & Paralympian Experiences Festival – International Olympic Committee (IOC)
- Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach – Medium Rare
Celebrity/Fan (General Social)
- Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York
- Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback
- Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay
- Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
- The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital
Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Harry Potter At Home – wizarding world digital
- ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
- 40 Years A Prisoner: The Atlantic Digital Storyteller – HBO
- Bad Boys For Life- Couples Therapy – Viacom Velocity
- VAR Discount – NORD DDB Stockholm
Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Bomb Pop is Not One Thing – Deloitte Digital
- #ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon
- Reebok #ZigTheRunway – Venables Bell and Partners
- The Real Challenge – Mutant
- #UNHATEWOMEN – Philipp and Keuntje GmbH
Food & Beverage, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY
- 1800 Tequila x Future – 1800 Seconds Vol. 2 – MATTE Projects
- DoorDash Southside Magnolia – The Martin Agency
- Can’t Touch This – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- #JIFvsGIF – Giphy
Media & Entertainment (General Virtual & Remote)
- Vought Experience – Amazon Prime Video
- The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
- Insecure: Virtual Premiere Block Party – HBO
- Dispatches From Elsewhere ARG – AMC Networks
- Virtual HBCU Homecoming – L2C Studios
Best Art Direction, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Free Democrats “Unification-Flaggs” – Heimat Werbeagentur GmbH
- Hell-P – Kolle Rebbe GmbH
- You Love Me – Translation LLC
- Thank You Machine – Zendesk
- Fantastic Voyage – Partizan Entertainment LLC
Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Shopify – Supporting Independents – R/GA
- (Re)Introducing Jake – The Marketing Arm
- Mint Superbowl 54 – Ad Mint Mobile
- Cal for Cal – FCB
- True Name – McCann Worldgroup
Best Influencer Endorsements, PR (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY
- RapCaviar Day 1 Club – Spotify In-House
- Good Humor: A New Jingle for a New Era – Edelman
- LeBron James and LyftUp – It All Started with a Bike – Lyft
- Budweiser – Future Official Sponsor – VaynerMedia
Public Service & Activism, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- #IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup
- Sending 2020 a Big F*&% You …for a Cause! – Public Inc
- The Public Service Banger – Colenso BBDO
- HBO: Between the World and Me – RYOT Studio
- 9/11 Day at Home – Getting millions to virtually volunteer during a global pandemic – Wunderman Thompson
Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- A Dad’s Job – FP7 McCann MENAT
- John Lewis: Good Trouble – Participant
- Citi – Now that you see me – Publicis North America
- Be A #VILF: By Mischief @ No Fixed Address for OkCupid – Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Smaht Pahk – INNOCEAN USA
Crime & Justice, General Series (Podcasts)
- Bad People – BBC Sounds
- Evil By Design – CBC
- Wrongful Conviction- Junk Science – Signal Co. No1
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein – ABC News
- Scam Goddess – Team Coco
Technology, General Video (Video)
- Can We? – Flatiron Health
- Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip – Bloomberg Businessweek
- Computers just got a lot better at writing – Vox
- Google Data Center Security: 6 Layers Deep
- Iceland’s Plan To Stop Covid-19 Actually Works – Bloomberg Businessweek
Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
- Steam Room – Bleacher Report
- The Edge: Houston Astros – Cadence13
- 17 Weeks – Uninterrupted
- The Lead – Wondery
- All-American: Tiger – Stitcher
Health, Wellness, & Lifestyle, General Social (Social)
- Women’s Health: Best Overall Social Presence – Health, Wellness & Lifestyle
- Fresh Fitness Food – Promoting Health and Fitness During a Crisis – Wilderness Agency
- Helping the 50+ Community Navigate COVID-19 – Grey Group
- WebMD
- Coronavirus Comics From NPR
Education & Discovery, Social Video (Social)
- How Black women hosted covert bake sales to fund the civil rights movement – AJ+
- Planet Money TikTok – NPR
- PBS Nature TikTok Channel
- National Geographic’s Instagram Reels
- Black History in Two Minutes
Diversity & Inclusion, Social Video (Social)
- Savage Not Sorry – Mojo Supermarket
- Black Makes A Way – Creative X
- #TheNew — Empowering A New Generation of Asian American Voters – Enfranchisement
- The challenge between women and men – Experiment about gender inequality – ciaopeople
- The New Normal – The Lily
Brand or Partner Experience, Virtual & Remote Features (Virtual & Remote)
- El Patio Tecate – Remezcla
- Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Experience
- Pride Inside – Amazon Prime Video
- Together virtually for the food bank – Debt Holding BV
- Living Portraits of Courage – Hook
Diversity & Inclusion, General Social (Social)
- ABCQueer Instagram account – Australian Broadcasting Corporation
- You deserve Juneteenth off – The Creative Collective NYC
- My People, My Power – Not To Scale
- theGrio on Instagram
- Them. – Allure
News & Politics, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
- Complex’s ‘Pull Up & Vote’ Campaign
- #VoteBecause – nonproft
- Decoded, an MTV News Production
- When the vote made all the difference – CBS News
- Go There – CNN
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
- In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review
- Should This Exist? – WaitWhat
- Hacker Valley Studio
- Get WIRED
- Equity – TechCrunch
Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)
- Spark & Fire: Bill T. Jones – WaitWhat
- Labyrinths – 5: It’s OK to be OK (Samantha Geimer) – iHeart Media
- A Traveling Circus and its Great Escape – National Geographic
- Ten Percent Happier – ABC News
- The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear
Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)
- Slow Burn: David Duke – Slate
- The Frontline Dispatch
- The Big Steal – Fresh Air Production
- Say Their Name – Acast
- Black History in Two Minutes – Hidden Empire Film Group
Food & Drink, General Social (Social)
- The Kitchn
- Twisted: Unserious Food Tastes Seriously Good – Jungle Creations
- Tastemade
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Wendy’s. Now that you mention us. – VML
Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)
- Aurélia Studio – Granyon ApS
- Elephant
- everyday experiments – Norgram
- Wonderland
- Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover
Adventure, General Games (Games)
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – Jam City
- Visage – SadSquare Studio Inc.
- TOHU – Fineart Games
- The Pathless – Annapurna Interactive
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
News & Politics, General Series (Podcasts)
- How to Sell a Massacre: Al Jazeera Investigates Extra
- What A Day – Crooked Media
- In The Thick
- Our America with Julián Castro – Lemonada Media
- Today, Explained – Vox Media Podcast Network
Documentary, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- Modern Masculinity Series Two – The Guardian
- Speaking Frankly – ViacomCBS
- The New Yorker – The New Yorker Documentary
- Rising Artist – All Arts
- Almost Famous – Breakwater Studios
Business, General Series (Podcasts)
- Dare to Lead with Brené Brown
- Masters of Scale – WaitWhat
- WorkLife with Adam Grant – TED
- Stress Test – The Globe and Mail
- Access & Opportunity with Carla Harris – Morgan Stanley
Health & Fitness, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps & Software)
- Headspace Presents: The Wake Up
- What to Expect App
- Pre-Check – Breast Cancer Awareness App – Assembly
- balance – menopause support – magneticNorth
- Exhale, the first emotional wellbeing app for and by Black, Indigenous, Women of Color – Dittoe PR
Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)
- Masked Not Muted – UNICEF
- If Men Had to Pay for Toilet Paper (Like Women Pay for Tampons) – Huge
- “Whatever Gets You Talking,” Seize the Awkward – Ad Council
- Mind Yourself – Snap Originals (Snap Inc.)
- Unfinished Votes – Mccann Worldgroup