2022 Mexican Grand Prix: when will ticket sales start and what are the prices

The organization of Mexican GP inaugurated the activities towards the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prixan edition that will have as its hallmark the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first race of Formula 1 in Mexico City.

Before announcing the official poster for this new edition, they detailed that for this year the tickets will go on sale on different days, as there will be an exclusive pre-sale for bank users. Citibanamex, Santander and Banorte.

When do 2022 Mexican GP tickets go on sale?

The presale will be between March 21 and 24while the general sale to the public will be from March 25 through the portal of Ticketmaster.

Similarly, they reported that from now on the tickets will be through a two-phase systemsimilar to the one used by music festivals, so the first to buy their tickets will have a less expensive price.

How much will Mexico City GP 2022 tickets cost?

For the 2022 edition of the Mexico City Grand Prixprices will range from 1,500 pesosup to 25,250 pesos, with up to 19 different zones and an approximate average of 10 thousand pesos per ticket.

The prices of the first phase will be valid until April 24. Subsequently and while supplies last, the prices will correspond to Phase 2.

For participating banks payments can be deferred in 6 and 12 months without interest.

Below are the detailed areas with their respective price.

The price of tickets for the 2022 Mexican GP (Photo: Mexico GP)

Map of the Hermanos Rodríguez Circuit for the Mexican GP (Photo: Mexico GP)

The announcement was led by Federico Gonzalez CompeanCEO of Mexican Grand Prixwho took the microphones to invite the public to the exhibition of the 60th anniversary of the Mexican GP.

The cost of admission is 250 pesos and brings together historical elements of the Formula 1. It is located in the World Trade Center and will be available for a limited time, which is why it served as the venue to present the first details of the next edition of the race in Mexico.

The race to which allusion is made occurred in November 1962when the highest category of motorsports landed for the first time in the country to consecrate a relatively new circuit, the then called Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City Racewaywhich was inaugurated in 1959 under the impulse of the president Adolfo Lopez Mateos.

Adolfo López Mateos at the inauguration of the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City Racetrack, now Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: Twitter/@ClioMX/Archivo General de la Nación)

That race was not scored for the World Championship and was listed as an exhibit; however, it was the first time that the Rodríguez brothers could be seen aboard a Formula 1 car.

Unfortunately for the Mexican fans, that weekend was the last that the young promise of Ricardo Rodriguezone of the brothers, who tragically died on the banked curve of the circuit, after crashing his Lotus and shooting out.

From then on, the history of the Formula 1 in Mexico, which a year later returned as part of the official calendar and has already awarded points in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Since then, 21 official editions have been held. and with several of the most important pilots in history.

