2022 started with a great game in the Premier League: Manchester City gave it back on time to Arsenal

The 2022 started in pure action in the Premier League, with two teams that are entertainers this season: Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 on the road and made more difference at the top of the table. Those of Josep Guardioa reaped another victory in injury time and have 11 in a row. The duel in the stadium Emirates He had everything: goals, bloopers, a sent off, controversy and an agonizing end.

The story started crooked for those of Pep, which had some chances at the beginning and could not specify. The homeowner reacted and took advantage through Bukayo Saka after half an hour of play. That was ‘the’ moment of Gunners, who had a couple more situations at the feet of the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli that he could not specify. After halftime, everything changed …

In less than 5 minutes, Arsenal’s house of cards fell: Granit Xhaka committed an offense within the area to Bernardo silva and referee Stuart Attwell, at the request of the VAR, decreed the maximum penalty. It was a highly disputed maneuver by the hosts, who understood that the Portuguese midfielder had simulated. Riyad Mahrez he did not forgive and stamped the 1-1 on the scoreboard. Martinelli immediately had the second at his mercy, after a blooper by Aymeric Laporte (saved by Nathan Aké), but he did not hit the goal. And behind cardboard, the Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães He lowered his compatriot and namesake Gabriel Jesús, saw his second yellow card and went to the showers.

The Citizens they were in search of victory in the final minutes, but those led by Mikel Arteta did not suffer too much. A fortuitous play, in the third minute of discount, ended up in a clear goal position at the feet of the Spaniard Rodri, who gave it 2-1 and madness in the stands blue.

In this way, City started 2022 as it had finished the previous year: with a smile. He stretched his streak of consecutive wins in the Premier League to 11 and he took 11 units ahead of his escort Chelsea, who will host Liverpool tomorrow (third, 12 points and with two games less) in London. Arsenal lost their winning streak of four straight games and, although they remain in the Champions League qualification zone, they missed a good chance to close the gap to the top.

