2024 Fortune Update: Paris Jackson’s Net Worth

Paris Jackson, born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, is more than just the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson. She’s a rising star in her own right, making waves as a model, actress, singer, and activist.

Despite her famous last name, Paris has worked hard to create her identity and career in the entertainment industry.

This article will explore the life and career of this multi-talented young woman who is stepping out of her father’s shadow and into the spotlight.

Who is Paris Jackson?

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson is the middle child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She has an older brother, Prince, and a younger half-brother, Bigi (formerly known as Blanket).

Growing up, Paris had a unique childhood, often wearing masks in public to protect her identity. After her father died in 2009, she began to step into the public eye more frequently.

Known for her striking blue-green eyes and numerous tattoos, Paris has become a recognizable face in the entertainment world. She’s passionate about music and acting and uses her platform to raise awareness for causes she believes in.

Paris identifies as multiracial and has embraced her African-American heritage, which her father instilled in her from a young age.

Attribute Details Full Name Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson Date of Birth April 3, 1998 Age (2024) 26 Birthplace Beverly Hills, California Parents Michael Jackson (Father), Debbie Rowe (Mother) Siblings Prince Jackson (Older Brother), Bigi Jackson (Younger Half-Brother) Nationality American Sexual Orientation Part of the LGBTQ+ community (Prefers not to label)

Personal Life and Relationships

Paris has been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction, using her experiences to help others facing similar challenges.

After her father’s death, she battled depression and addiction, even attempting suicide multiple times as a teenager. She spent time at a therapeutic boarding school in Utah, which she later revealed was an abusive environment.

In terms of relationships, Paris has dated both men and women. Some of her past relationships include:

Chester Castellaw (2015): A soccer player she dated briefly. Michael Snoddy (2016-2017): A drummer with whom she was in a relationship for about a year. Gabriel Glenn (2018-2020): Her bandmate in The Soundflowers, with whom she had a significant relationship.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Paris has been open about her sexuality, describing herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community. She prefers not to label her sexuality, stating that she loves people for who they are, regardless of gender.

Professional Career

Paris has built a diverse career in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents in multiple fields:

Modeling: In 2017, Paris signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s top modeling agencies. She’s graced the covers of major magazines like Rolling Stone and Harper’s Bazaar and has walked the runway for top designers.

Her unique look and confidence have made her a sought-after model in fashion.

Acting: Paris debuted in 2017 on the TV show “Star.” Since then, she’s appeared in several movies and TV series, including:

“Gringo” (2018): Her feature film debut

“Scream: Resurrection” (2019): A guest role in the horror TV series

“The Space Between” (2021): A supporting role in the drama film

“American Horror Stories” (2021): Starring as Maya in the anthology series

“Sex Appeal” (2022): A leading role in the teen comedy

Music: Paris has pursued a music career following in her father’s footsteps. 2018, she formed a folk duo called The Soundflowers with Gabriel Glenn. They released their self-titled EP in June 2020.

In 2020, Paris launched her solo career, signing with Republic Records. Her debut album, “Wilted,” was released in November 2020, showcasing her folk-indie style. She’s continued to release music, including the “Lost” EP in 2022 and singles like “Lighthouse” and “Just You.”

Activism: Paris uses her platform to support various causes. She’s an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and has been vocal about issues like mental health awareness and racial justice. In 2020, she participated in Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s murder.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Paris Jackson is 26 years old. She has a striking appearance that’s helped her succeed in the modeling world:

Height: 5’10” (178 cm)

Weight: Approximately 121 lbs (55 kg)

Hair color: Naturally brown, but she often changes it

Eye color: Blue-green

Paris is known for her numerous tattoos, which she uses to express herself and pay tribute to her father and other inspirations.

Net Worth and Salary

Paris Jackson’s net worth is between $100 and $150 million. Much of this comes from her inheritance as one of Michael Jackson’s primary heirs.

According to her father’s will, Paris and her siblings will eventually inherit 80% of Michael Jackson’s estate, valued at over $2 billion.

Financial Aspect Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $100-150 million Inheritance Primary heir to Michael Jackson’s estate (valued at over $2 billion) Income Sources Inheritance, Modeling contracts, Acting roles, Music sales, Brand endorsements Future Inheritance 80% of Michael Jackson’s estate (to be shared with siblings)

In addition to her inheritance, Paris has built her fortune through her career:

Modeling contracts: Top models can earn millions annually from contracts and endorsements.

Acting roles: Her appearances in films and TV shows contribute to her income.

Music sales and performances: Revenue from her albums, singles, and live performances.

Brand endorsements: As a public figure, she likely earns from brand partnerships.

While exact salary details aren’t public, Paris has multiple income streams contributing to her substantial net worth.

Company Details and Investments

While Paris hasn’t publicly discussed many business ventures outside of her entertainment career, she likely has financial advisors helping her manage and grow her substantial inheritance.

As a savvy young celebrity, she may be involved in various investments, which could include:

Stocks and bonds Real estate investments Potentially, angel investments in startups or other business ventures Possibly, some charitable foundations



i’m going on am adventure pic.twitter.com/LAF8UbSzsl — PK (@ParisJackson) October 31, 2023

Real Estate Investments

Paris has made some noteworthy real estate moves:

2017, she purchased a $2 million home in Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles. This 7-bedroom house was shared with friends, including Marlon Brando’s granddaughter, Prudence.

In 2022, she sold the Topanga Canyon home for $2.3 million and upgraded to a $4 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

These real estate transactions show Paris making intelligent investment choices as her career and wealth grow.

Investment and Funding

While specific details about Paris’s investments aren’t public, it’s common for high-net-worth individuals like her to have diversified portfolios. This might include:

A mix of stocks and bonds for steady growth

Real estate investments for long-term appreciation

Potentially private equity or venture capital investments

Possibly investments in the music industry, given her family background

It’s also worth noting that Paris indirectly benefits from the estate’s ongoing business deals as an heir to Michael Jackson’s estate.

For example, in February 2024, the estate sold a 50% stake in Michael’s Mijac Music company for $600 million, likely increasing the value of Paris’s future inheritance.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Paris Jackson maintains an active presence on social media, connecting with fans and sharing glimpses of her life and work:

Platform Handle Instagram @parisjackson Twitter @ParisJackson Facebook Paris Jackson YouTube Paris Jackson

For professional inquiries, Paris is represented by several agencies:

Modeling: IMG Models

Acting: Various talent agencies (specific details not publicly available)

Music: Republic Records

Fans can follow Paris on these platforms to stay updated on her latest projects, music releases, and personal insights.

Conclusion

Paris Jackson has emerged from the long shadow cast by her famous father to become a star in her own right. With her unique blend of talents in modeling, acting, and music, coupled with her passionate activism, Paris is carving out a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

Despite facing numerous challenges in her personal life, Paris has shown remarkable resilience and growth.

She’s used her experiences to become an advocate for mental health awareness and other important causes. Her openness about her struggles and her sexuality has made her a relatable figure for many young people.

As she continues developing her career, Paris Jackson proves that she’s more than just a famous last name.

She’s a multitalented artist with a strong voice and a clear vision for her future. Whether she’s walking the runway, performing on stage, or speaking out for causes she believes in, Paris Jackson is a name we’ll likely hear for years to come.