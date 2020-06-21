21 best dad quotes from film and TV – your Father’s Day card inspiration

Dad is aware of best (or mums when it’s Mom’s Day), which is why we’ve turned to the well-known TV and film fathers for knowledge. Whereas they don’t at all times get it proper practically all of them have parted knowledge on the proper time at the very least as soon as, even Homer Simpson.

We’ve acquired the best dad quotes from TV and the flicks, which can simply give you the inspiration wanted to fill in that Father’s Day card.

Whereas a few of these are cool quotes others are dad jokes (come on, we needed to) and others are simply plain good sense.

Whether or not it’s the Father’s Day card that’s acquired you caught for phrases or the Instagram caption you’re compiling we’ve acquired your again.

Listed here are our best dad quotes from TV and film fathers.

1. Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

“Lisa – I’m taking the coward’s approach out. However earlier than I do, I simply needed to say being sensible made me admire simply how wonderful you actually are”

2. Phil Dunphy, Fashionable Household

“Oh I’m sorry, was I being pleased with you too loud?”

“I’ve at all times mentioned that if my son thinks of me as one in every of his fool mates, I’ve succeeded as a dad.”

3. Zeus, Hercules

Disney

“A real hero isn’t measured by the dimensions of his energy, however by the energy of his coronary heart.”

4. Sandy Cohen, The OC

The OC

“The minute you have been born, I knew that I might by no means take one other simple breath once more with out figuring out that you just have been protected”

5. Mr Unimaginable, The Incredibles

6. Wilfred Noble, Physician Who

BBC

“At some point, in 100 years time we’ll be striding out amongst the celebs.”

7. Burt Hummel, Glee

Warner

“New York is crammed with folks such as you. Individuals who aren’t afraid to be completely different. You’re gonna really feel at dwelling there. And when you’re not scared, it simply means you’re not protruding your neck far sufficient”

8. Philip Banks, The Recent Prince of Bel-Air

“I’m your father. It’s my job to guard you. It’s a job I refuse to stop, and at which I can’t afford to fail.”

9. Mac MacGuff, Juno

“Look, in my view, the best factor you are able to do is locate an individual who loves you for precisely what you might be. Good temper, dangerous temper, ugly, fairly, good-looking, what have you ever, the fitting individual continues to be going to suppose the solar shines out your ass. That’s the sort of individual that’s price sticking with.”

10. Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness

“Hey. Don’t ever let anyone inform you you may’t do one thing. Not even me. All proper?”

11. Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

“You by no means actually perceive an individual till you think about issues from his standpoint… Till you climb inside his pores and skin and stroll round in it.”

12. Daniel, Love, Truly

“Inform her that you just love her. You’ve acquired nothing to lose and you’ll at all times remorse it when you don’t.”

13. Ned Stark, Recreation of Thrones

“You could not have my title, however you may have my blood.”

14. The Godfather

“A person who doesn’t spend time together with his household can by no means be an actual man.”

15. Rocky Balboa, Rocky



“Let me inform you one thing you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a really imply and nasty place, and I don’t care how robust you might be, it’s going to beat you to your knees and preserve you there completely when you let it. You, me, or no one is gonna hit as exhausting as life. Nevertheless it ain’t about how exhausting you hit. It’s about how exhausting you may get hit and preserve shifting ahead; how a lot you may take and preserve shifting ahead. That’s how successful is completed!”

16. Mufasa, Lion King



Walt Disney Studios



“Being courageous doesn’t imply you go on the lookout for hassle.”

“Bear in mind who you might be.”

17. Jim’s dad, American Pie

“Preserve it actual, homies!”

18. Marlin, Discovering Nemo

Disney

“…and the ocean cucumber turns to the mollusk and says, ‘With fronds like these, who wants anemones?’” [ok this one is a dad joke, but we think it counts]

19. Eric Taylor, Friday Night time Lights

“Each man in some unspecified time in the future in his life is gonna lose a battle. He’s gonna struggle and he’s gonna lose. However what makes him a person, is that within the midst of that battle he doesn’t lose himself.”

20. Luke Danes, Gilmore Ladies

“You would have witnessed one thing good for your mom who, sure, has screwed up a bit in her life however now appears to have discovered one thing to make her pleased, and you miss that, you refuse to be part of that, you’ll be very sorry.”

21. Danny Tanner, Full Home

“Nicely, simply keep in mind when kids appear the least lovable, it means they want love probably the most.”