21 best dad quotes from film and TV – your Father’s Day card inspiration

Dad is aware of best (or mums when it’s Mom’s Day), which is why we’ve turned to the well-known TV and film fathers for knowledge. Whereas they don’t all the time get it proper almost all of them have parted knowledge on the proper time no less than as soon as, even Homer Simpson.

We’ve received the best dad quotes from TV and the flicks, which can simply give you the inspiration wanted to fill in that Father’s Day card.

Whereas a few of these are cool quotes others are dad jokes (come on, we needed to) and others are simply plain good sense.

Whether or not it’s the Father’s Day card that’s received you caught for phrases or the Instagram caption you’re compiling we’ve received your again.

Listed here are our best dad quotes from TV and film fathers.

1. Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

“Lisa – I’m taking the coward’s means out. However earlier than I do, I simply needed to say being good made me respect simply how wonderful you actually are”

2. Phil Dunphy, Fashionable Household

“Oh I’m sorry, was I being happy with you too loud?”

“I’ve all the time stated that if my son thinks of me as certainly one of his fool associates, I’ve succeeded as a dad.”

3. Zeus, Hercules

Disney

“A real hero isn’t measured by the dimensions of his power, however by the power of his coronary heart.”

Watch all of the Disney movies on Disney+ – you’ll be able to subscribe for £59.99 yearly or £5.99 month-to-month

4. Sandy Cohen, The OC

The OC

“The minute you have been born, I knew that I might by no means take one other straightforward breath once more with out understanding that you simply have been secure”

5. Mr Unbelievable, The Incredibles

“The minute you have been born, I knew that I might by no means take one other straightforward breath once more with out understanding that you simply have been secure”

6. Wilfred Noble, Physician Who

BBC

“At some point, in 100 years time we’ll be striding out amongst the celebs.”

7. Burt Hummel, Glee

Warner

“New York is crammed with individuals such as you. Individuals who aren’t afraid to be completely different. You’re gonna really feel at residence there. And when you’re not scared, it simply means you’re not protruding your neck far sufficient”

8. Philip Banks, The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air

“I’m your father. It’s my job to guard you. It’s a job I refuse to stop, and at which I can’t afford to fail.”

9. Mac MacGuff, Juno

“Look, in my view, the best factor you are able to do is use an individual who loves you for precisely what you might be. Good temper, dangerous temper, ugly, fairly, good-looking, what have you ever, the fitting particular person continues to be going to suppose the solar shines out your ass. That’s the sort of person who’s value sticking with.”

10. Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness

“Hey. Don’t ever let any individual let you know you’ll be able to’t do one thing. Not even me. All proper?”

11. Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

“You by no means actually perceive an individual till you think about issues from his viewpoint… Till you climb within his pores and skin and stroll round in it.”

12. Daniel, Love, Truly

“Inform her that you simply love her. You’ve received nothing to lose and you’ll all the time remorse it when you don’t.”

13. Ned Stark, Recreation of Thrones

“You might not have my title, however you’ve gotten my blood.”

14. The Godfather

“A person who doesn’t spend time along with his household can by no means be an actual man.”

15. Rocky Balboa, Rocky



“Let me let you know one thing you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a really imply and nasty place, and I don’t care how robust you might be, it would beat you to your knees and hold you there completely when you let it. You, me, or no one is gonna hit as exhausting as life. Nevertheless it ain’t about how exhausting you hit. It’s about how exhausting you will get hit and hold shifting ahead; how a lot you’ll be able to take and hold shifting ahead. That’s how profitable is finished!”

16. Mufasa, Lion King



Walt Disney Studios



“Being courageous doesn’t imply you go in search of hassle.”

“Bear in mind who you might be.”

17. Jim’s dad, American Pie

“Hold it actual, homies!”

18. Marlin, Discovering Nemo

Disney

“…and the ocean cucumber turns to the mollusk and says, ‘With fronds like these, who wants anemones?’” [ok this one is a dad joke, but we think it counts]

19. Eric Taylor, Friday Evening Lights

“Each man sooner or later in his life is gonna lose a battle. He’s gonna struggle and he’s gonna lose. However what makes him a person, is that within the midst of that battle he doesn’t lose himself.”

20. Luke Danes, Gilmore Ladies

“You can have witnessed one thing good for your mom who, sure, has screwed up a bit in her life however now appears to have discovered one thing to make her glad, and you miss that, you refuse to be part of that, you will be very sorry.”

21. Danny Tanner, Full Home

“Effectively, simply keep in mind when kids appear the least lovable, it means they want love essentially the most.”