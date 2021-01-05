21 IAS, 56 IPS and 28 IFS officers transferred in Rajasthan, see list

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government late Monday transferred 21 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 56 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 28 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including three district collectors. Also Read – Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali was selected in the civil service in the first attempt, know what is the mantra of success

According to the list issued by the Department of Personnel, Sudhansh Pant of the Indian Administrative Service has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Engineering and Ground Water Department, in waiting for posting orders. At the same time, the departments of Naveen Mahajan, Mugdha Sinha, Manju Rajpal, Ashutosh AT Pednekar and others have been changed. Also Read – Rajasthan Sarkari Naukri: Bumper recruitment in the posts of Junior Clerk and Information Assistant in Mandi Committees

Also Read – Sonal, studying in Gaushala, will now become a judge, father sells milk, this success is going to inspire

With this, the District Collector and District Magistrate of Churu, Banra and Jhalawar have been changed.

Similarly, Additional Director General of Police Training, Police Training Nina Singh, Govind Gupta, Inspector General of Police Binita Thakur, Sachin Mittal, Sanjib Kumar Narjari, Hawa Singh and S. Sengathir, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Banra, Jodhpur Rural, Ajmer, Pali, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Superintendents of police of Jhunjhunu Churu, Sikar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Dausa have been replaced. It consists of 3 collectors, 5 range IGs and SPs of 14 districts.

In Churu and Baran, both the Collector and the SP have been replaced simultaneously.

As per the order, 28 Indian Forest Service officers have also been changed. According to sources, the government has prepared a list of these transfers at around 1.30 pm on Monday night. The Ashok Gehlot government has also largely transferred the State Administrative Service officers.