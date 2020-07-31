21 people killed by drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial inquiry

Chandigarh: 21 people died after drinking poisonous liquor in three districts of Punjab, after which Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Officials of Punjab Chief Minister’s office gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Liquor Home Delivery: SC petition for home delivery of liquor, court said this big thing

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the divisional commissioner Jalandhar into the suspected deaths of 21 people in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran for allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

An official statement said that these deaths occurred in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh orders a magisterial inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar into the suspicious deaths of 21 people, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor, in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran: Punjab Chief Minister's Office

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that the first five cases of death were reported from the village of Tangra and Muchhal in Tarsikka in Amritsar on the night of July 29.

