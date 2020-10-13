21 Savage/Metro Boomin Album Debuts on Prime; Blackpink Is Close Second

“Savage Mode II,” a joint album from Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart this week, with 166,400 album models. The duo had particularly savage outcomes when it got here to streaming, with 182 million streams tallied for the week, on prime of twenty-two,300 full album gross sales and 10,100 particular person track gross sales.

When it got here to full album gross sales, Blackpink was the week’s runaway winner, with 90,700 copies offered of “The Album.” That hefty gross sales determine helped push the Ok-pop group to 114,500 album models, which positioned them at a straightforward No. 2 on the general album chart. What stored Blackpink from catching up with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage was a far lesser streaming whole, with simply 28.3 million streams. With Blackpink, it’s clear: their followers need full possession.

The week introduced three extra new entries within the prime 10, on prime of these two: YG’s “My Life 4Hunnid,” in at No. 4 with 63,300 album models; LANY’s “Mama’s Boy,” one spot behind, amassing 55,500 album models; and Bryson Tiller’s “Anniversary” a mere smidgeon behind that at No. 6, with 54,400 album models. Of these three, Tiller was far and away the streaming chief, with 61.2 million streams, versus simply 19.8 million streams for YG and 10.6 million for LANY. Nonetheless, YG and LANY every offered about 10 instances as many full album copies as Tiller did. Balancing all these components led the three artists to return in bunched pretty shut collectively on the album chart.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album held stead at No. 3 in its 14th week. Different holdovers within the prime 10 included Machine Gun Kelly (final week’s No 1) at No. 7, Juice WRLD at No. 8, YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more at No. 9 and Lil Child at No. 10.

With all these new entries, two mainstays of the highest 10 in latest months obtained pushed out. The “Hamilton” solid album slipped to No. 11, and one spot behind that was Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” exiting the highest 10 for the primary time in its 11 weeks, seven of which had been spent at No. 1.

Different new entries from well-known names included Bon Jovi’s “2020,” getting into at No. 18 with 23,100 album models, Mariah Carey’s “The Rarities,” premiering at No. 20 with 21,500, and Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” debuting at No. 21 with 21,400.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, the highest two spots had been taken by new entries from the Metro Boomin/21 Savage album. Including Drake’s title as a featured third one to that duo’s efforts made the trio’s “Mr. Proper Now” a near-inevitability for No. 1. However the Drake-less “Runnin” was shut behind at No. 2. Three different Metro Boomin/21 Savage songs additionally debuted among the many prime 10 songs.

“Marvel” by Shawn Mendes had the very best debut of any track not by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, in at No. 15.

It was one other good week for the TikTok-driven Fleetwood Mac revival. “Goals,” the track featured within the Idaho longboarding viral video, moved as much as No. 11, with 11.8 million streams. The 1978 album containing the track, “Rumours,” moved as much as No. 15 on the album chart.