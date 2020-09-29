21 Savage, Metro Boomin Tease ‘Savage Mode 2’

Rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin have introduced the discharge of their newest collaborative challenge, “Savage Mode 2,” with a video that includes the voice of actor Morgan Freeman.

Over imagery of crows with blood-red eyes, a snowy graveyard and Savage and Boomin within the studio, Freeman’s soothing voice informs viewers of the true that means of savage mode.

“‘Savage’ is outlined as fierce, beastly and untamed. ‘Mode’ is outlined as a method of working or utilizing a system,” Freeman says. “So to be in a savage mode is to go arduous, not permitting something to cease or deter you out of your mission,” Freeman says.

As one of many songs from the album begins to play and blood pours right into a room in a scene paying homage to “The Shining,” Freeman continues his voiceover.

“Mainly, this implies when anyone is in savage mode, they don’t seem to be to be f—ed with,” Freeman says. “I now current to you, ‘Savage Mode 2.’”

The trailer video is directed by Gibson Hazard, who has produced visuals for a formidable roster of artists, together with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Diddy, Dr. Dre and The Weeknd. Although it has not been formally introduced, it’s doable that the trailer may very well be the begin to a music video for one of many tracks on the upcoming album.

“Savage Mode 2” is the sequel to Savage and Boomin’s 2016 EP “Savage Mode,” which produced songs like “X” that includes Future, “No Coronary heart” and naturally, the titular monitor “Savage Mode.”

A promotional web site for the album has additionally been created, that includes “Savage Mode 2” merchandise, a stay countdown and a telephone quantity that followers can name to listen to a sneak peek of the challenge.

Watch the total announcement video beneath.