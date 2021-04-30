21 Savage’s ‘Saw’-Inspired Video for ‘Spiral’ Behind the Scenes

A month after the release of the trailer for “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” rapper 21 Savage, who serves as executive producer of the film’s soundtrack, has dropped a music video for the song “Spiral.” (See behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot below.)

The film, which opens in over 2,000 theaters on May 14, stars Chris Rock (who’s also executive producer), Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

The song “Spiral” was produced by Slaughter Gang’s Kid Hazel and marks 21 Savage’s first new release since “Savage Mode II” with Metro Boomin in Oct. 2020. The soundtrack album, meanwhile, is being released by Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. Composer Charlie Clouser (Nine Inch Nails) did the score.

Edgar Medina

The video for “Spiral” was shot in the SAW escape room in Las Vegas and intercuts footage from the movie. Savage and the music figure prominently in the Lionsgate movie and campaigns to promote its theatrical run. The mutual admiration extends to Savage’s own use of the melody from “Hello Zepp” from the first SAW film.

“Saw” follows an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), his son Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and Zeke’s rookie partner William Schenk (Minghella) investigating a series of grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer also star in the film.

Edgar Medina

The film was initially set to release in May 2020, but it was bumped an entire year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With theaters recently reopening their doors, the film’s release date was moved up a week. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of distribution David Spitz said that the studio is confident the newest “Saw” film will “kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, ‘Spiral,’ starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” Spitz said. “We know that ‘Saw’ fans, as well as those experiencing their first ‘Saw’ adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films.”

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is directed by franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman (“Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV”). “Jigsaw” writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger penned the script.