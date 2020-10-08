21 year old girl jumped from 11th floor suicide in Noida, the reason came out

Noida: In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old girl jumped from her flat on the 11th floor and committed suicide. The police came to know that the girl was under mental stress. Kumari Suman (21), who lives on the 11th floor, committed suicide by jumping from her flat on Wednesday night. Also Read – Amazing: JEE Mains questions of 5th, 8th class siblings, Anand Kumar of Super 30 also impressed

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said that Kumari Suman (21), living on the 11th floor of Gaur City's Galaxy North Avenue apartment in Bisarkh police station area, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her flat on Wednesday night.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the body in possession and sent it for postmortem.

Additional Deputy Commissioner said that during interrogation, the police came to know that the woman was under mental stress. Police is trying to find the cause of suicide.

Meanwhile, a person named Shankar Singh, who lives in Sector 46, died in a suspicious condition on Wednesday night. The police have taken the body and sent it for postmortem and the investigation of the case is going on.