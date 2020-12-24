216 people arriving in Amritsar from London to be sent in separate residences

The new world of Corona, which has surfaced in Britain, has caused panic all over the world. Meanwhile, two days ago, on December 22, 216 passengers have arrived in Punjab by a flight. Now these passengers will be kept in institutional isolation. After the infection was confirmed in seven passengers and one crew member of this flight, it has been decided to send the remaining passengers who came in contact with them separately. Health department officials told about this on Thursday. Also Read – COVID-19 New Strain: New corona virus suspect found in Nagpur, has returned from UK

He told that the passengers are from different districts including Amritsar and they will be taken from their homes to institutional segregation. Also Read – New form of Corona virus increases tension in Mumbai, night curfew is implemented, police increased surveillance

Air India flight from London arrived at Sri Guru Ramdasji International Airport in Amritsar on Tuesday. It had 250 passengers and 22 crew members. The investigation confirmed the infection in eight people. Also Read – Jagannath Temple Opened: Jagannath temple opened after nine months, from which day you will be able to see, know

Officials said that all the people were examined on Tuesday and eight people were found infected. As per the guidelines of the Punjab government, to ensure maximum security, it was decided to send 216 passengers who came in contact separately.

After the redesign of the Corona virus in Britain, India has stopped all passenger flights to Britain till 31 December.

Civil surgeon Dr. Ravindra Singh Sethi told on Thursday, “The RT-PCR investigation found eight people, including a crew member, infected. They were all sent to a private hospital. His samples have been sent to Pune’s laboratory for further investigation. “

He said that out of 216 pilgrims, 10 were from Amritsar and were sent to a separate residence center. Sethi said that information about the passengers of other districts has been given to the civil surgeon of the respective districts.