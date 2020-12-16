21st day of Kisan agitation, angry farmers throw ink, sloganeering in BJP MP’s program in Haryana

Kisan Andolan: Farmers are agitating in Delhi. Today is the 21st day of the movement. At the same time, BJP leaders are now facing the resentment of farmers in rural areas too. There is a significant impact in Haryana. BJP MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini (BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini) reached a village. Here he faced great opposition. Farmers threw black ink on the community center to be inaugurated. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Petition reached in Supreme Court regarding Kisan agitation, whether demonstration will be held in SC today

It is being told that BJP MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini arrived in Khurdi village of the district on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone of some projects. He was also to inaugurate the community center. During this, he had to face the resentment of the farmers. Farmers threw ink on the stone slab of the community center the MP was to inaugurate. Shouted slogans. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Punjab’s 42-year-old farmer died of a heart attack on the horoscope border

As soon as the news of MP’s arrival came, the farmers gathered and started demonstrating. Angry farmers shouted slogans against the Center for not repealing agricultural laws. However later the protesters left from there and the MP participated in all the programs. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: PM Modi assured trustees – welfare of farmers is top priority of government

Farmers are agitating in Delhi over new agricultural laws. Today is the 21st day of the movement. No solution has been reached from the government even after several rounds. Farmers are determined to demand the withdrawal of agricultural laws. While the government is talking about amendment, the farmers are not ready to accept.

Today an important hearing is to be held in the Supreme Court regarding this movement. A petition was filed in the court regarding the movement on the road. Meanwhile, the central government is repeatedly repeating that new laws are for the benefit of farmers. This will benefit the farmers. The opposition is misleading the farmers.