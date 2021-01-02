22 members of the same family, Corona positive, attended the funeral of a relative

Hyderabad: In Telangana (Corona Virus) the same family has broken into havoc. 22 people of the family have been infected with the corona virus. This has stirred Telangana. All these people live in the same campus. District Medical and Health Officer K.K. According to Harshvardhan, there is no symptom in any of them. All of them also attended the funeral of a relative. Also Read – FAQ: India got its first corona vaccine, know when, where, how and who will get corona vaccine; Answer every question

The case is of Suryapet town of Telangana. Coronavirus test positive of 22 members of the same family has come here. Health officials said that the family members have been infected after attending the funeral of a relative a few days ago. All these people live in the same campus. He said, "They are in isolation at home." We are monitoring their condition. "

The official also clarified that none of the family members had traveled by air and denied being infected with the new strain of the virus found in Britain. A family member has tuberculosis and during his routine screening, he was tested for coronavirus, which came back positive. As he attended the funeral of a relative, the people who were present there also became alert. The health department conducted a Kovid test of a group of 38 people, of which 22 were found infected.

This is the first incident after almost four months in which such a large number of people of the same family have come test positive. Officials said that the people gathered for the last rites had not followed the measures like social distancing. Samples of these people ‘neighbors have also been taken and sanitization of the area has also been done. Officials said that there has not been a community transmission of the virus.