22 podcasts you need to listen to right now

Questioning which podcast to listen to subsequent – and on the lookout for some inspiration?

There are so, so many podcasts on the market: some sensible, some dangerous, some downright mediocre. However the RadioTimes.com crew has now pulled collectively a information to our favorite current podcasts and why you ought to give them a listen. Our record options all the pieces from tales of doomed airships, to comedy partnerships, to the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 – so there’s one thing for everybody.

In no explicit order, listed below are the highest suggestions…

Contributors: Grace Henry, Helen Daly, Eleanor Bley Griffiths, David Craig, Patrick Cremona, Flora Carr, Michael Potts, Huw Fullerton, Thomas Ling

You’re Useless to Me

Billed as “the historical past podcast for individuals who don’t like historical past… and people who do”, You’re Useless To Me takes an irreverent method to exploring some fascinating corners of our previous. For every episode, host Greg Jenner (of Horrible Histories and different issues) brings collectively a comic and a historian to delve into a brand new matter: the episode on the historical past of chocolate, for instance, options gameshow host Richard Osman and chocolate historian (sure, chocolate historian!) Alex Hutchinson. And if that doesn’t attraction, you can catch episodes on The Mayflower, Stonehenge, Younger Napoleon, Blackbeard, the historical past of soccer, or the traditional Olympics. EBG

Reply All

This podcast has been going since 2014 and sees hosts PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman talk about the influence of know-how and the web on 21st century life, typically opening up the telephone traces to reply listeners’ questions. A current episode – The Case of the Lacking Hit was referred to as “maybe the all-time episode of any podcast” by The Guardian – and many of the different episodes aren’t too far behind! PC

Cautionary Tales

The idea behind this podcast is that it “tells true tales about errors and what we should always be taught from them.” However it’s not as preachy as all that. Host Tim Harford takes us on a journey via quite a lot of historic errors, huge and small, and exhibits us precisely what went fallacious in a story and entertaining method. My favorite episode by far is The Lethal Airship Race, which provides us the fascinating story of a British Lord who wished to construct the fanciest airship on this planet – and the 2 rival design groups who went head-to-head to construct it for him. As you may guess from the title, this didn’t go to plan. EBG

13 minutes to the Moon season two

Houston, we’ve got an issue. However not with this podcast. Whereas the primary run of this BBC docu-series orbited round Apollo 11’s historic touchdown on the lunar floor, its second season launches into the unimaginable story of the ill-fated Apollo 13. Instructed in nail-biting element by the individuals who flew and saved the spacecraft after a catastrophic explosion in area, each episode affords a unprecedented perception into NASA’s near-disaster. TL

Sh*gged Married Irritated

They could have a beautiful little boy, an award-winning podcast and extra free mayonnaise than you care to think about, however Chris and Rosie Ramsey nonetheless discover loads of “beef” with one another of their weekly Sh*gged Married Irritated episodes. From the weird to the relatable, the Geordie pair at all times discover one thing to argue about – and truthfully, who can say they haven’t had slightly tiff about stacking the dishwasher as effectively? From the catchy jingle at first of the podcast, to Barry Beef and his household exhibiting up unannounced, we will’t get sufficient of Chris and Rosie’s laughter and teasing. The very best bit although, is the place members of the general public ship in tales and questions which vary from probably the most disgusting toilet-based tales you will ever hear to tales from a paramedic. Beware, not all of those are for the faint-hearted… One factor we will assure although, is that you’ll be in hysterics throughout every episode. HD

The Why Issue

Why will we care a lot about video games? Simply how did zombie fiction get so huge? Are some individuals extra biologically susceptible to dishonest on their companions? And why will we overlook the issues we’ve learnt? These are simply a number of the quandaries tackled by the eclectic question-based podcast collection from BBC Worldwide. Every mind-opening episode explores one such quandary with the assistance of quite a few specialists, every providing a contemporary perspective on the world’s most titillating matters. TL

Dolly Parton’s America

Know subsequent to nothing about Dolly Parton? Neither did US radio DJ Jad Abumrad. Nonetheless, that’s till he secured an interview with the nation music legend, a dialogue that exposed that Parton is far way more than a punchline to crude jokes. As this nine-part exploration into the bizarre Dollyverse demonstrates, the singer was on the crossroads of America’s tradition wars throughout her heyday and right now holds a staggering affect over fashionable music and feminist actions. TL

The Clearing

Sooner or later in 2009, a 40-year-old American lady referred to as April Balascio reads a narrative within the newspaper a few chilly case. She picks up the telephone and calls the detective with a startling declare: she thinks her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, was most likely the killer. And he or she’s right. That’s the place to begin for this true crime podcast, which follows April’s journey after her father’s arrest, conviction and dying behind bars. April has at all times puzzled if her father was a assassin or a serial killer, and now – with the assistance of host Josh Dean – she digs again into her childhood, making an attempt to unearth clues and potential connections to different unsolved murders. EBG

Good Attempt!

Utopia: humanity hasn’t but created one. However why? That’s the query behind this thought-provoking podcast analyzing our perpetual seek for paradise. Delving into examples from historical past and right now – together with Jamestown, a self-sustaining closed ecosystem within the Arizona desert and even Disney World – every episode examines designs for an ideal society – and what occurs when these designs don’t work. TL

Searching Warhead

Searching Warhead is a “how we did it” story a few mission to convey down a worldwide legal community of individuals sharing (and creating) baby abuse materials on the darkish internet. In a co-production between Canada CBC and Norwegian newspaper VG, we hear from laptop hacker Einar Stangvik and investigative journalist Hakon Hoydal; they reveal the twists and turns of their makes an attempt to expose the reality and convey down the perpetrators. And there are lots of twists and turns! It’s an engrossing story, with host Daemon Fairless taking us additional and additional alongside the trail till we’re listening to from these on the very centre of the kid pornography community. EBG

Detective Trapp

Calling: all followers of Soiled John. The makers of the hit US true-crime podcast (that was finally tailored into an Eric Bana TV collection) are again with a brand new grim real-life story. Particularly, the story of Julissa Trapp. The one feminine murder detective within the Anaheim police division, Trapp is a criminal offense scene commander, completed undercover cop and skilled integrator. However regardless of this spectacular skillset, she’s nonetheless placed on the again foot in her hardest project but: catching a serial killer alone. TL

The New York Occasions’ 1619

1619 is a part of The New York Occasions’ groundbreaking venture of the identical identify, which goals at re-examining the legacy of slavery, and takes its title from the date that the primary cargo of slaves arrived on American shores. The podcast is pretty compact, with solely 5 episodes – however every one packs a strong punch, deconstructing the USA’ founding mythology and the way the influence of slavery can nonetheless be felt right now, within the nation’s economic system, music, healthcare methods, and even the Declaration of Independence. It additionally poses large questions to grapple over. For instance: would America have ever damaged free from British rule if lots of its founding fathers didn’t need to shield slavery? FC

Tune Exploder

It is a should for anybody who considers themselves a fan of music – and particularly these within the songwriting course of. Every episode sees a special artist discuss via the composition of one in every of their hits, ending with the track being performed in full. Earlier episodes have featured musicians as different as Robyn, Slipknot and Bon Iver. PC

The Infinite Monkey Cage

Full of mind-boggling psychics factoids, mind-melting discussions and a complete lot of snickers, The Infinite Monkey Cage is ideal for science-buffs and comedy followers alike. Hosted by never-ageing Professor Brian Cox and the hilarious Robin Ince, the duo name on scientists and comedians to deal with the most important points identified to man, from quantum mechanics to how to construct a bionic human being. Bore-free, instructional and really very humorous. TL

In Writing with Hattie Crisell

For anybody trying to use their interval of self-isolation as an opportunity to put pen to paper, this podcast is the one for you. Freelance author Hattie Crisell visits the research of ten writers (from journalists and novelists, to screenwriters) to interview them about their course of and what they’ve learnt about writing alongside the way in which. Interviewees embrace novelist David Nicholls, Black Mirror creator (and RadioTimes.com favorite) Charlie Brooker, and the poet Wendy Cope – and you’ll discover that each one their approaches differ ultimately or one other. Whereas some need full silence to write, Occasions journalist and creator Sathnam Sanghera listens to hip-hop to assist him focus. FC

The brand new Match of the Day podcast

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright stay available for a weekly dose of soccer in the podcast world slightly than the common Match of the Day format. The trio will debate a contemporary topic every week, beginning with a deep-dive into some of the biggest captains of the Premier League period. MP

Blethered

The idea of Blethered is straightforward: host Sean McDonald interviews a brand new visitor each episode, usually a fellow Scot. The interviews are laid-back however at all times entertaining and informative, with friends having included MP Mhairi Black and TV presenter Edith Bowman. The podcast additionally usually focuses on some very critical matters, together with suicide and playing dependancy, in an sincere and empathetic method. PC

Inside Inside No. 9

Love the darkish genius of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No.9? Properly, you’re in luck – as a result of now, you can discover out the inspiration between a number of the darkest, funniest and twist-iest current episodes thanks to a brand new behind-the-scenes podcast. That includes Pemberton, Shearsmith and a number of friends from every episode, Inside Inside No. 9 is an enchanting glimpse into the distinctive manufacturing technique of the anthology drama, at the moment simply protecting the newest episodes. Humorous and in-depth, it’s the right collection accompaniment. HF

The Influencer Podcast

TV and radio presenter Shanie Ryan shines the sunshine on a few of our most beloved and adored social media stars of right now in The Influencer Podcast. Joined by a particular visitor as soon as a fortnight, Shanie takes us via their journey to digital fame, whereas unpacking a mess of speaking factors from veganism to psychological well being – which couldn’t be extra well timed, given our present state. In every 45-minute to an hour lengthy present you’ll get to be taught extra concerning the stars, and the fantastic, but loopy world that’s social media, however Shanie may also be digging deeper to discover out and what’s actual and what’s only a “present reel.” Full of plenty of life classes and laughter, that is undoubtedly one to placed on within the morning to set you up for the day forward. GH

Tunnel 29

As quickly because the Berlin Wall went up in August 1961 and sliced town in two, East Berliners started making an attempt varied schemes to escape – and plenty of of their family members in West Germany had been determined to get them out. One such scheme was “Tunnel 29”. On this ten-part podcast filled with first-person interviews, Helena Merriman tells the true story of a gaggle of younger males who dug a tunnel into the East, burrowing right beneath the feat of armed border guards to rescue girlfriends, associates and households. The dangers had been large, they usually had to be on excessive alert: who was reliable? Would the tunnel flood? Might they actually pull this off? EBG

The Lacking Crypto Queen

You’ve most likely heard of Bitcoin, Have you ever heard of OneCoin? I hadn’t earlier than I listened to this podcast, however this so-called cryptocurrency introduced in roughly $four billion worldwide – and the brains behind all of it was a charismatic Bulgarian businesswoman, Dr Ruja Ignatova. She persuaded hundreds of thousands throughout the globe to be part of her “monetary revolution” and “make investments” in OneCoin. However in 2017, because the authorities closed in on this large Ponzi scheme, Dr Ruja disappeared. Podcast host Jamie Bartlett now investigates the reality behind OneCoin and units out to hint its lacking founder. EBG

Do Go On

For these of you who like to maintain issues different, Australian comedians Dave Warneke, Jess Perkins and Matt Stewart deal with one thing utterly totally different in each episode of their very good podcast Do Go On. Every week, one member of the trio offers an in depth report on a random matter, which might be something from an occasion in historical past to an unsolved homicide case and even the life story of a outstanding particular person like Amelia Earhart or Christopher Lee. The stories are constantly fascinating and well-researched, that includes hilarious tangents, banter and improvisation from the three charming hosts. With over 200 episodes produced to this point, there’s lots to get caught into and you’re assured to be taught one thing attention-grabbing from every one. DC

Revisionist Historical past

The New Yorker journalist Malcolm Gladwell has usually received reward for his authentic and fascinating best-selling novels and this podcast affords extra of the identical in an audio format. Every episode takes an incident or particular person from fashionable historical past and approaches it from a contemporary perspective, with topics having included the American training system and Elvis Presley. PC