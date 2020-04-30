23 Hours to Kill’ Trailer – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Netflix launched the trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new comedy particular, and ABC introduced its new sport present “Don’t.”

RENEWALS

HBO, RAI and Fremantle have introduced the renewal of drama collection “My Sensible Buddy” for a 3rd season, titled “My Sensible Buddy: These Who Go away and These Who Keep.” Similar to the earlier two seasons have been impressed by the primary two books in Elena Ferrante‘s four-part guide collection of the identical title, Season three can be primarily based on the third guide in it. Filmed in Italian, “My Sensible Buddy” follows Elena Greco, performed by Margherita Mazzucco and her buddy Lila Cerullo, performed by Gaia Girace, all through the 60 years of their difficult and mysterious friendship. Season 2 of “My Sensible Buddy” is airing now on HBO, with its season finale set for Could Four at 10 p.m. “My Sensible Buddy: These Who Go away and These Who Keep” can be a manufacturing of The House, Wildside and Fandango, with Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani producing for Fremantle’s The House and Wildside and Domenico Procacci producing for Fandango.

DATES

ABC has introduced that its latest sport present, “Don’t,” will premiere on June 11 at 9 p.m. From the thoughts of Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott, “Don’t” offers its individuals the possibility to win a money prize of $100,000 for doing completely nothing. 4-person groups can be given challenges akin to “Don’t blink,” “Don’t look again” and “Don’t play ball in the home.” Cash is given to and brought away from the crew’s “financial institution” relying on how they carry out, with particular danger challenges giving them the chance to bounce again. Produced by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is government produced by Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Inexperienced and George Dewey.

Season 2 of “L.A.’s Best” is ready to return to Spectrum Originals on June 8. The collection, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, follows LAPD officer Syd Burnett and detective Nancy McKenna as they juggle their demanding careers and hectic private lives. The primary three episodes can be accessible without spending a dime on demand for Spectrum subscribers on June 8, with the subsequent 10 episodes airing each Monday till the finale. Union and Alba additionally government produce the collection, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Tv and 2.zero Leisure in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv.

UrbanflixTV, a brand new streaming service centered on championing variety, is launching Could 1. As beforehand introduced, UrbanflixTV will function authentic programming in addition to unique content material that strives to characterize and showcase the distinctive views and experiences of others. One of many authentic collection on the subscription-based platform can be “Pump,” a health comedy with Ray J, Jennifer Freeman and extra. They’ve additionally acquired the rights to teen musical drama “Howard Excessive,” starring Brian White, Marques Houston, Chrissy Stokes and Dorien Wilson. Advert-free content material can be accessible for $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a 12 months, with a week-long free trial supplied.

FIRST LOOKS

Lifetime has launched the primary trailer for its newest “Ripped From the Headlines” function, “I Was Lorena Bobbitt.” Premiering Could 25 at Eight p.m., the movie stars Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as Lorena and her husband John. Govt produced and narrated by the real-life Lorena, who now goes by Lorena Gallo, “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” follows her first-hand account of the abuse that led her to lower off John’s penis with a knife in 1993. Throughout the premiere, Lifetime will run a PSA for the Nationwide Home Violence Hotline and the Nationwide Coalition Towards Home Violence as a part of Lifetime’s “Cease Violence Towards Ladies” marketing campaign. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix has debuted the trailer for “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Seinfeld’s hour-long comedy particular premiering on Could 5. Although 2017’s “Jerry Earlier than Seinfeld” featured a brief comedy set, this can be Seinfeld’s first particular solely devoted to standup since 1998. Filmed at New York Metropolis’s Beacon Theatre, Seinfeld continues to discover hilarity within the on a regular basis, this time with a undercover agent twist.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Phil Dean, who has been with ESPN for 28 years, has been named the brand new “Monday Evening Soccer” producer, beginning with the 2020-2021 Nationwide Soccer League season. Dean has produced for school soccer for the previous 15 years, together with for the Faculty Soccer Playoffs and Saturday Primetime video games. He additionally has expertise in basketball, having produced for the NBA for seven years and main faculty basketball manufacturing at ESPN for 12 years. Prior to arriving at ESPN, Dean produced the NFL at CBS, the place he labored on two Tremendous Bowl video games.