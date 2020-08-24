23 leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi held a separate meeting, have met the party ‘edification’

New Delhi: Some senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, who wrote letters to Congress Working Committee (CWC) after a debate on a letter written to Sonia Gandhi to improve the organization level, on Monday evening held the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azadi Meeting on Sources said that Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tiwari along with some other leaders who signed the letter attended this meeting held in the national capital. Also Read – BJP claims – 76 thousand Congress workers join the party, Scindia said this

He said that the leaders discussed the resolution passed in the CWC in which Sonia Gandhi should hold the responsibility of the interim president till the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session and make necessary changes at the organization level to meet the challenges facing the party. Has been authorized for. Sources said that no leader agreed to comment on his views. This meeting was held a little after the end of the CWC meeting. Of the 23 leaders who signed the letter, only a few are members of the CWC. Also Read – Discord continues in Congress after CWC meeting, Ahmed Patel raises finger on these leaders including Anand Sharma

Significantly, in the meeting of the CWC, the decision making body of the party which lasted for seven hours, a resolution was passed to strengthen the hand of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way. It was also clarified that no one will be allowed to weaken or undermine the party leadership. Also Read – New President of Congress Party to be elected in 6 months, Sonia Gandhi will be in command at present

Significantly, those who signed the letter include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, PJ Kurien, Renuka Chaudhary, Milind Deora and Ajay Singh. Apart from these, MPs Vivek Tankha, CWC members Mukul Wasnik and Jitin Prasad, former Chief Ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajendra Kaur Bhattal, M Veerappa Moily and Prithviraj Chavan have also signed the letter.

Former Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Raj Babbar, former Delhi PCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Himachal Pradesh PCC president Kaul Singh Thakur, current Bihar campaign president Akhilesh Singh, former Haryana assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma, Delhi assembly The signature of former president of Yoganand Shastri, former MP Sandeep Dixit is also on the letter.

