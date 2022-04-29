23 million requests, the 5 most coveted matches and the key fact of Argentine fans: FIFA closed another phase of World Cup ticket sales

Ticket sales for the Qatar World Cup continue (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo)

The World Cup is getting a little closer every day and soccer fans around the planet do not want to miss this event, something that is becoming clear with the requests for tickets to be able to accompany their respective teams in the tournament to be held in Qatar between on November 21 and December 18. After the first phase of ticket sales that closed on February 8, FIFA closed a second phase, which was by order of request and only lasted six days.

According to the entity in charge of regulating this sport, fans requested a total of 23.5 million tickets in this random selection sale period (ended on April 28). It was launched once the draw for the group stage was over, which produced several very attractive pairings, since they put several of the main candidates for the title face to face.

The host country was the one that led the ranking of ticket demand. One step behind they meet Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, United States, France, England and Mexico. Applicants will receive an email with the result of their application before May 31, the day the payment phase begins.

Furor over Argentina’s matches at the Qatar World Cup (REUTERS / Naseem Zeitoun)

FIFA also revealed an interesting fact: which were the most coveted matches at this stage. In addition to the final, four matches of the group stage stood out, highlighting the three that the Argentine team will have in Group C. Argentina-Mexico, Argentina-Saudi Arabia, England-United States and Poland-Argentina they were the favorite pairings of the fans.

This boom in the Albiceleste may be due to several factors, such as the impressive unbeaten record held by those led by Lionel Scaloni (31 games), being the last champions of the Copa América after beating Brazil at the Maracaná or that it could be the last Cup of the World of Lionel Messi (he will arrive at the competition with 35 years).

Once the tickets have been designated and duly paid for, fans will have the opportunity to reserve accommodation and request the “Hayya card”. This identification “will serve as an entry permit to Qatar for international fans traveling to the tournament,” FIFA said. “All spectators, regardless of whether they are residents of Qatar or foreigners, will need the Hayya card along with the match ticket to access the stadium,” he warned.

It is worth remembering that there will be other opportunities to obtain tickets in the future, which can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/tickets.

