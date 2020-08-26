23 ministers and MLAs infected with corona virus in Punjab: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that 23 ministers and MLAs were infected with the corona virus two days before the assembly session began on August 28 in the state. Also Read – Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: Clinical trial begins, vaccine given to these people

He gave this information during a meeting of Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Chief Ministers of seven states through video conference.

The Chief Minister insisted on not conducting the JEE and NEET examinations in view of the situation.

Singh, however, did not say how many ministers and MLAs from Punjab have been cured so far.

He said in a release, “Now there are two days left for the Punjab Assembly session to begin. 23 ministers and legislators are infected with the Corona virus. If this is the condition of MLAs and ministers, then it can be guessed how serious the ground situation will be. The atmosphere is not favorable for conducting examinations. ‘