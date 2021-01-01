23 years of Trinamool Congress, Mamta Banerjee said – We stood on intentions, thanks to mother and mother

Kolkata: Today is the 23rd Foundation Day of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). TMC is celebrating its foundation day all over West Bengal. During this, the party chief and the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee pledged to work for the people and fight for them. It is worth mentioning that Mamata Banerjee separated from the Congress and founded the Trinamool Congress on this day in 1998. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: CBI raids in Bengal before elections, this allegation is on Abhishek Banerjee’s close

Senior party leaders hoisted the party's flag at state headquarters and thanked the workers for their tireless work in the service of the people. Banerjee tweeted, "Today has been 23 years since the founding of Trinamool Congress, I reverse the journey started on January 1, 1998. These years were very struggle but during this time we kept on our commitment to struggle for the people and kept achieving our objectives. "

Assembly elections are due in the state this year and the party has completed its 10 years in power, in such a situation, the Chief Minister pledged to continue his struggle to make the state better.

Mamta Banerjee wrote, “On the foundation day of Trinamool Congress, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my mother and mother and all my activists who are constantly involved in our struggle to make Bengal better and stronger every day.” The Trinamool family will proceed with the same resolve in the coming times. “The party has given instructions to the party workers for various programs on the occasion.