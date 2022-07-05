24″, 1080p and 144 Hz, on offer for less than 200 euros

The market for gaming monitors is so wide that when it comes to renewing our current model, we may feel somewhat lost. Hertz, milliseconds, panel technologies, FreeSync and G-Sync… there are many variables that affect the performance that we will obtain from our screenso we should understand them well if we want to make a purchase tailored to our needs… and above all, budget.

In this sense, if what we are looking for is a monitor that is as cheap as possible but that has all those basic specifications to play that we ask of this peripheral, in this MSI we have a clear candidate. Above all, now that it is very low on Amazon to its historical low: we can take it home for just 169 euros (compared to its usual 250 euros), just a few days before Prime Day. Offer that makes it, possibly, the most complete alternative so below 200 euros.





The MSI Optix G242 is one of the many gaming monitors that we find in the MSI catalog. And also one of the cheapest. without giving up high hertz, a good resolution and a generous diagonal, the combination most used by professional players for e-sports titles. But that also helps us to play any other type of game, both cooperative and competitive as well as triple A for one player.

This MSI has a 24-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, which offers a density of pixels per inch more than enough to play games. As well as an aspect ratio of 16: 9, an IPS panel and a design gaming that fits perfectly in all kinds of setups. But where it stands out the most is its refresh rate and response time, of 144 Hz and 1 millisecond, respectively. What added to its compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, make this MSI one of the most complete options within its price range.