24″, 1080p and 144 Hz, on offer for less than 200 euros

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The market for gaming monitors is so wide that when it comes to renewing our current model, we may feel somewhat lost. Hertz, milliseconds, panel technologies, FreeSync and G-Sync… there are many variables that affect the performance that we will obtain from our screenso we should understand them well if we want to make a purchase tailored to our needs… and above all, budget.

MSI Optix G242 - Monitor Gaming 23.8" FullHD 144Hz (1920 x 1080p, 1ms response, 16:9 ratio, IPS panel, 250nits brightness, antiglare) black

MSI Optix G242 – Monitor Gaming 23.8″ FullHD 144Hz ( 1920 x 1080p, 1ms de respuesta, ratio 16:9, panel IPS, brillo 250nits, antiglare) negro

In this sense, if what we are looking for is a monitor that is as cheap as possible but that has all those basic specifications to play that we ask of this peripheral, in this MSI we have a clear candidate. Above all, now that it is very low on Amazon to its historical low: we can take it home for just 169 euros (compared to its usual 250 euros), just a few days before Prime Day. Offer that makes it, possibly, the most complete alternative so below 200 euros.

Msi 2

The MSI Optix G242 is one of the many gaming monitors that we find in the MSI catalog. And also one of the cheapest. without giving up high hertz, a good resolution and a generous diagonal, the combination most used by professional players for e-sports titles. But that also helps us to play any other type of game, both cooperative and competitive as well as triple A for one player.

This MSI has a 24-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, which offers a density of pixels per inch more than enough to play games. As well as an aspect ratio of 16: 9, an IPS panel and a design gaming that fits perfectly in all kinds of setups. But where it stands out the most is its refresh rate and response time, of 144 Hz and 1 millisecond, respectively. What added to its compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, make this MSI one of the most complete options within its price range.

