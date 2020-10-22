24 brave children of the country nominated for International Award, many girls included

new Delhi: 24 children from India have been nominated for the prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize 2020. These are among the 142 candidates from 42 different countries who have been considered eligible for this award. This award is given every year to any child, who plays an important role in spreading the rights of children and who are striving to improve the condition of children coming from weaker sections. Last year, the award was given to Greta Thunberg from Sweden and Divina Maloum from Cameroon. Also Read – Food could not be found in lockdown, so mother threw 5 children in river

Five girls belonging to child rights organization ‘Save the Children in India’ are among those who have been shortlisted. One of them is Poonam, who hails from Nashik, nominated her to be vocal for issues related to adolescence, puberty, menstrual hygiene management and washes, including practices related to water, sanitation and hygiene. . Also Read – Coronavirus does not affect baby from pregnant mother, research reveals

Najreen, 15, belongs to Gowandi in Mumbai. She has received nomination for her work towards sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). He has organized 100 training camps on malnutrition, sanitation and SRHR in the last six years. She also counsels pregnant women in her area and ensures that she is registered in the hospital in the first trimester of pregnancy. Also Read – Amulets thread was tied around the child’s neck to save him from evil eyes, death due to suffocation

Jashoda (15), who lives in Ashapura, a village in Osian, Rajasthan, has also been nominated for her initiative to end violence against women and girls. Vasundhara of Darda Turk village in Tonk, Rajasthan has been nominated for her work to end child marriages, spread awareness among girls about sexual and reproductive health and their rights.

Now comes the turn of Nausheen of Bihar, who has raised her voice against child marriage and other stereotypes prevalent for women in the society. In the Nausheen society of 15 years, we have seen women and girls passing through similar evils. She organizes life skills sessions and encourages other adolescent girls in her village to raise their voice against social evils based on sexual sentiment.