24 Deeply Discounted Japanese RPGs and Visual Novels Star in GOG’s Weekly Sale

One of the advantages of playing on PC is that we have many places to buy games. Yes, Steam is the most popular, but other stores, like Epic or GOG are here to give us alternatives the sea of interesting with its different benefits and advantages.
Every week, GOG brings us different types of offers with a great selection of titles, and this time it was not going to be different. Focusing on the niche market of JRPGs and visual novels, today we have a great selection focused on the tastes of all Japanese fans. Please note that these discounts will last until next Monday 21 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time).
- Tokyo Xanadu eX + for 11 euros (previously 54.99 euros).
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III por 22,99 euros (anteriormente 59,99 euros).
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV por 41,99 euros (anteriormente 59,99 euros).
- Death end re;Quest for 9.99 euros (previously 24.99 euros).
- Death end re;Quest 2 for 16.99 euros (previously 33.99 euros).
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds for 6.19 euros (previously 8.19 euros).
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms for 6.19 euros (previously 8.19 euros).
- The House in Fata Morgana for 11.49 euros (previously 22.99 euros).
- Umineko When They Cry – Question Arcs for 13.79 euros (previously 22.99 euros).
- Umineko When They Cry – Answer Arcs por 16,79 euros (anteriormente 27,99 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi is available for free.
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.2 Watanagashi por 3,99 euros (anteriormente 7,99 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi for 3.99 euros (previously 7.99 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.4 Himatsubushi por 2,99 euros (anteriormente 5,99 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.5 Meakashi por 5,19 euros (anteriormente 7,99 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi por 4,29 euros (anteriormente 6,59 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.7 Minagoroshi for 4.29 euros (previously 6.59 euros).
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.8 Matsuribayashi por 4,29 euros (anteriormente 6,59 euros).
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose for 17.49 euros (previously 49.99 euros).
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for 22 euros (previously 54.99 euros).
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for 47.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros).
- OPUS: The Day We Found Earth por 2,59 euros (anteriormente 7,39 euros).
- OPUS: Rocket of Whispers for 2.99 euros (previously 7.39 euros).
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong for 11.29 euros (previously 14.99 euros).