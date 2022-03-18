24 Deeply Discounted Japanese RPGs and Visual Novels Star in GOG’s Weekly Sale

One of the advantages of playing on PC is that we have many places to buy games. Yes, Steam is the most popular, but other stores, like Epic or GOG are here to give us alternatives the sea of ​​​​interesting with its different benefits and advantages.

Every week, GOG brings us different types of offers with a great selection of titles, and this time it was not going to be different. Focusing on the niche market of JRPGs and visual novels, today we have a great selection focused on the tastes of all Japanese fans. Please note that these discounts will last until next Monday 21 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time).