24”, Full HD and 165 Hz for just over 150 euros

The monitor is one of the most important peripherals when it comes to composing our gaming setup. Thanks to it we will be able to see reflected the potential of our graphics card, or of our latest generation consoles. Therefore, we must have a good monitor that guarantees us a series of features that allow us to opt for the best possible gaming experience.

ViewSonic VX2468-PC-MHD Monitor Gaming Curvo HD de 24″, 165 Hz, 1 ms, AMD FreeSync Premium, Doble Altavoz Integrado, 2 HDMI, DisplayPort

Within the wide market of monitors that currently exists, gaming models are the most suitable if we want to have a good immersive experience when playing our favorite video games. It will not be necessary to make a large outlay of money if we want to have a good performance monitor that guarantees us a good image quality, as is the case with this ViewSonic model that is currently at its lowest price in PcComponentes: it can be yours for only 159.99 euros.

The ViewSonic VX Series VX2468-PC is an economical gaming monitor with which You can enjoy a great gaming experience at a more than affordable price. It features an elegant 24” Full HD curved screen that will guarantee good image quality so you can enjoy your favorite games at 1080p. It is a suitable monitor for work or play if we do not want to spend a lot of money.





Gaming fluidity will be guaranteed thanks to its high refresh rate of 165 Hz and its fast response time of only 1 ms, so you can play in a clear and precise way, eliminating any type of cut or interruption on the screen. It has two HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort input, plus two built-in stereo speakers so you can enjoy great immersive audio quality. For just over 150 euros, you can enjoy a good monitor to enjoy your favorite titles.