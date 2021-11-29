24-hour workdays and an honest wish: the history of Pokémon

His name has appeared in the credits of practically every video game in the Pokémon series. And yet we hardly know details of the life of Junichi Masuda, who has directed and produced most of the franchise’s recent titles. A developer whose career has nothing to envy that of the genius who captained Game Freak in its genesis

When we think of the history of Pokémon, we all inevitably think of Satoshi Tajiri. It is normal, because after all, the developer was the ideologue of the franchise, in addition to responding to that cliché that we like so much about the genius of technology. However, to only evoke Tajiri when we think of the Pokémon series is doing the franchise a disservice. Not only because it has hardly appeared credited, except as an executive producer, in the development of most of the games of the last two decades. But also because it undermines the creative role of the dozens of developers who have been responsible for producing all these latest titles. What’s more, there are other names just as important that of Tajiri in the Pokémon chronology, such as that of Ken Sugimori, art director of almost all Game Freak productions, or that of Tsunekazu Ishihara, who has wisely guided the destiny of The Pokémon Company, the company in charge of managing the franchise , from its very conception.

I would even dare to say that there is a name that could surpass in importance, after all these years, that of Tajiri. If I mention you Junichi Masuda, It is possible that many of you have heard of having seen it mentioned in the credits of a game in the saga. In fact, it would not be very unreasonable to say that, in one way or another, it has appeared credited in all Pokémon since its first generation. Not for less, as Masuda has personally directed most of the games in the main series.

Junichi Masuda. Foto: Joi Ito (vía commons.wikimedia)

Masuda’s story is strikingly similar to Tajiri’s. Like him, Masuda dedicated much of his childhood to hunting and collecting insects, the same hobby that would inspire the genesis of Pokémon years later. And like so many other kids of his generation, during his adolescence he lived through the Japanese video game boom, in the form and figure of myths such as Space Invaders, Pac-Man or Super Mario Bros. From a very young age, Masuda began to visit arcades every day. and to develop his own video games in his spare time, exactly like Tajiri. The only thing that distinguished these creators is that while Tajiri always tirelessly pursued his dream of leaving a mark in the video game industry, Masuda, just reached his majority, decided to forget all those youthful fantasies and look for an office job.

The first Game Freak title would be Quinty, known in the West as Mendel PalaceThere was actually another key difference between Tajiri and Masuda. In addition to all your studies and technical knowledge, Masuda was a music lover. He was passionate about classical music – in his own words from composers such as Stravinsky, Shostakovich, Hoist and Ravel – and learned to play the trombone in high school. A passion that at one point he combined with his love of development and programming, even composing his own music. At that historical moment, in the late eighties, Tajiri was already a famous columnist for the early Japanese video game press, who also captained a very successful fanzine called Game Freak. Tajiri’s biographers agree that he then decided to put aside his work as a critic to create his own video games, becoming the director of his own development studio. The first title of this reconverted Game Freak would be Quinty, better known in the West as Mendel Palace, a simple puzzle in the vein of Namco titles such as Dig Dug or Mappy. Although Tajiri had a problem: he did not have a musician on staff.

It was a mutual friend who introduced them. It seems that the crush was instantaneous. In Masuda, Tajiri not only found a soul mate, someone who shared his tastes and concerns, but also a musician who could handle the music and sound for Game Freak projects. For this reason, although at first Masuda collaborated with Game Freak only in his spare time, when his workday was over, when Quinty ended he decided to leave his job and formally found, together with Sugimori and Tajiri, the professional video game development studio as we know him today. Thus, Masuda became, not only the official musician of Game Freak, but also one of its main programmers, and one of the few who stayed with Satoshi Tajiri in the worst hours of the study, when he was on numerous occasions on the verge of bankruptcy.

Game Freak stayed afloat developing small projects for third partiesGame Freak stayed afloat developing small projects for third parties, some of them for Nintendo itself, such as Mario & Yoshi, a puzzle game for the NES, or Mario & Wario, one of the few titles that took advantage of the Super Nintendo mouse more beyond Mario Paint. During all these years, in parallel, Tajiri and company were working on the first iterations of Pokémon, which would finally see the light in Japan, after an agonizing development, in early 1996. These first versions, among which were the iconic edition Roja and Azul, had Masuda as a programmer, although his main task was to be in charge, alone, of all its sonic aspects. The developer created the game’s sound effects and indeed all of its musical pieces, some of which, like the opening or the battle theme, have been covered over and over again since then. Pieces that Masuda composed at home, on a Commodore Amiga, which he later converted to the Game Boy format thanks to software he developed himself.

The success of Pokémon was made to be expected, but when it arrived, it surprised everyone. No one could have imagined that Game Freak’s work would break so many molds, to the point that, to this day, it is considered the Highest Revenue Audiovisual Franchise of All Time. Yes, even ahead of Marvel, Star Wars or Dragon Ball. The Red and Blue Pokémon were followed by the Silver and Gold editions, which took advantage of the virtues of the recently released Game Boy Color, for which Tajiri decided to have Masuda, not only as a composer, but as his right hand as deputy director. It is clear that Tajiri fully trusted his partner, because in the face of the development of the third generation, Ruby and Sapphire for Game Boy Advance, the leader of Game Freak decided to step aside for Masuda to direct the project alone.

No one knows very well why Tajiri withdrew in such a way. Even his official appearances suddenly waned. The official version is that he was leaving video game development to lead the business course of his study, although I confess that I have always doubted this statement. Especially from someone who always showed such passion for his craft. It may be that his work rhythm, which in an interview he confessed that consisted of work twenty-four hours straight and then sleep another twelve, it ended up taking its toll. In any case, Masuda was left in command of the direction of all the projects of the franchise, directing or personally producing most of them, so the vision of what we understand by Pokémon, today, is more the vision of Masuda than Tajiri’s. One, which the developer defined as follows: “In general, I wanted to reproduce an ideal world, which was peaceful, without ecological problems or racism. The relationship between human beings and Pokémon characters is much closer than the relationship between owner and pet, which is what I envision as the ideal relationship. I want everyone to feel something when interacting with this world. In Japan, people sometimes don’t give up their seats to the elderly on the train. I wanted to show a world of goodness. It is not just about what is good and what is bad; I wanted to show that there are ways to act even better than normal. “

The official version is that he was leaving development to head his studioJunichi Masuda has shown to know how to function perfectly both in the development of video games as before the crowds. It is usually seen at fairs and congresses, where it is usually cheered by its followers, who on many occasions are children who do not even reach adolescents. In Spain we saw him not long ago, in 2014, when he visited the Manga Hall to promote the launch of Pokémon X and Y. A day that was complemented with a visit to fourth-grade students from a school in Barcelona, ​​where a handful Ten-year-old kids could barely assimilate that they were in front of one of those responsible for having shaped their beloved Pikachu.

