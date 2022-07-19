24 inches, Full HD resolution and 144 Hz at a bargain price with this Philips gaming monitor reduced to its minimum price in PcComponentes

If we want to get the most out of the performance that our gaming equipment offers us, we need a monitor that is, at least, up to par. And due to the problems that continue to plague the gaming hardware market (which, fortunately, are being solved little by little), there are many users who continue to maintain their current components.

Philips Monitors 242E1GAJ/00-24″”,FHD, 144Hz, 1ms, VA, FreeSync Premium (1920×1080, 350cd/m, HDMI, Displayport), negro

So if this is our case and we want to renew the monitor of our setup, there is nothing better than opting for a Full HD one, a resolution at which there is still some time left. And from the hand of PcComponentes, in addition, we can save thanks to the offer starring this Philips model: From its original 199 euros, it is now reduced to 149.98 euros in said store. What makes it reach its minimum price and makes it one of the cheapest options at the moment.





We are talking about the Philips E Line 242E1GAJ/00, a gaming monitor with a great design, not at all garish and also perfect for professional environments. Which allows us to squeeze all kinds of video games with great performance, thanks to the fact that it is really complete in terms of gaming features.

Specifically, this Philips has a 23.4-inch diagonal with a 1920 x 1080p resolution, which gives a very good density of pixels per inch. In addition to a ratio classic 16:9, a flat panel and VA technology. And in the purely gamingthis model includes a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 4 ms that will make us enjoy competitive games and single player titles.