24 kg tumor removed from patient’s stomach after complicated operation at AMU’s JN Medical College

Uttar Pradesh News: The doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh have extracted a tumor of 24 kg from the stomach of a patient. Sitaram, 45, a resident of Chharra in Aligarh district, was undergoing treatment for his stomach tumor for about one and a half years. A team of surgeons, under the supervision of Dr. Shahbaz Habib Faridi and supervised by Prof. Syed Hasan Harris (Department of Surgery), performed the complex surgery to remove the tumor from the patient's stomach.

Pro. Hasan Harris said, 'Sitaram was upset due to tumor since 2018. He had severe abdominal pain. For a long time he continued to eat painkillers, then it became difficult to do his regular activities. He also went to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, but to no avail. Private hospitals were charging more money and low-budget health centers refused to treat it due to the epidemic.'

He added, "When he reached JNMC, we immediately did a pre-surgery check. Tests showed that the only option was surgery, which was very risky, because the malignant tumor was pressing on her major organs. 'In addition, the surgical procedure used about 80 percent of the abdomen, even more bleeding. There was apprehension. The tumor was finally removed after 4 hours of long surgery and Sitaram is now recovering.

AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor said, ‘Cases of tumors growing to such an extent are rare but doctors treated the patient and got a new life.’

(Input: IANS)