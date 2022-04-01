24 phrases from Lionel Scaloni before the World Cup draw: special request to De Paul, talks with Messi and possible surprise on the list

Argentina prepares for the draw on Friday (Reuters)

This Thursday, less than 24 hours before the draw for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Lionel Scaloni gave an interview in which he left some definitions on how this historic moment in which the Argentine national team will meet their rivals in the most important contest of all. In this context, the coach was cautious in his statements referring to the enthusiasm on the part of the fans regarding the team’s performance, but he thanked them for their support.

“I tell the fans to enjoy the draw and the World Cup. The World Cup is to be enjoyed every 4 years and this team is not going to let them down. No coach is going to promise anything because he knows very well what we are playing for and how even football is. The team has a brand, it’s fine and it’s going to show its face in all the games”, he assured in dialogue with TyC Sports from Doha.

The albiceleste team, seeded, will have its ball in the first ciborium and by regulation it will not be able to cross paths with opponents from Conmebol. Nor will he be able to share a zone with more than two Europeans or more than one African, Asian or from Concacaf. “Whatever has to come out is going to come out, we can’t do much”, replied Scaloni when asked if he had a favorite rival or one he prefers to avoid. “We have analyzed each one how they play, we have seen them, but I am one of those who think that choosing if you would like one or the other never works out well. I am convinced that anyone is going to be difficult”, he insisted.

Scaloni said that he has talks continuously with Messi about football (Reuters)

His talks with Lionel Messi

“You have to be talking to him continuously but (on the field) he decides and normally he decides the best. We talk because he is one more, he is a receptive boy, he likes to talk about football, he understands a lot about football. Not only is he the best, but he understands.”

“In Leo’s case, the alerts he gives you (in a game) is because he understands and has been with the best coaches, it’s obvious that you have to listen to him”

The performance of the selection

“In the 2019 Copa América we played good games, moments, with Brazil that we lost, for example. There we searched for a bit. And then we started the Qualifiers well and in the Copa América that we won we didn’t start playing well, especially in the second half when the team couldn’t keep playing the same way. It is true that the rivals played us differently, now they respect us more. But after winning the Cup the team got rid of all that was up and began to play more freely. Now I think he is much more mature and consolidated”.

“Messi he has his mission in the team and it is evident that when he is tired the team knows that he cannot press. We have that built in. The team is entrenched there, he does not press and wait. But it’s not just him.”

“Before, in the Copa América, the team took a step back because they didn’t have that security. Take a step forward today”

“We train the pressure after losing, but sometimes you can’t do it.”

“With Venezuela, the adrenaline was so great that the players did things out of the ordinary. They stole balls very to the limit. But better this way, to be attentive to those robberies to attack again”.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul, pillars of the Argentine team (Reuters)

Rodrigo de Paul

“His personality caught our attention, just arrived he was already one of the group. The first game he played we took it out at halftime, he played as a winger, but we saw interesting things in him. He was taking positive relevance in the group and it is evident that with the Argentine shirt he strengthens himself, he gives that plus. Atlético has given him that hierarchy that he needed and the coach (Diego Simeone) makes him give what we need and it’s true that we love him because of what he transmits and because he plays well”.

De Paul’s aggressiveness

“We have been talking about them. The World Cup is different from a South American qualifier, they are very tough, maybe (the referees) leave you a little more. The other day the kick to Mac Allister nobody went to look at anything, that in a World Cup you are expelled. It is evident that these are things to correct, in fact we tell you, we also make you see the images of your clubs. When they see them they always have an excuse, like I did when I played. Everything has a limit, it’s good to be aggressive, show personality, but the limit is important”.

Angel Di Maria

“It is possibly the most recognized moment. He has played unforgettable games, but when he wins a title, everything is magnified. I remember unforgettable games in 2011, 2013 or 2014, it’s unfair to say that now is the best time”.

“We never judged him as a player or as a person. When the World Cup in Russia ended, I told Di María not to leave the National Team. Later he gave the case that I was the coach”.

“Nico González was just beginning to wear the National Team jersey at that time, we saw him in the same position on the left, then we moved Ángel to the right because he gave us a certain balance. At that time we preferred that he not come to those calls but we always knew that he was going to be with us, beyond that he asked to play, like every footballer especially from that hierarchy ”.

Scaloni played the 2006 World Cup as a player, 2018 as Sampaoli’s assistant and now he will do it as a coach (Reuters)

Can there be surprises in the list of those summoned to the World Cup?

“We are open to players being added. In a team like ours there is a multitude of players”.

“It can happen that players who have a very good start to the season arouse our interest that they can give a plus. We are open to what may happen.”

Replacement of Lautaro Martínez

“Lautaro is the scorer, but he must have played 80 or 90 percent of the games. If Lautaro had not played and someone else had been, he would have had the same or similar number of goals”.

“Given Lautaro’s withdrawal, we opted for Joaquín (Correa), Julián (Álvarez) or Ángel Correa. Alario has been, Paulo (Dybala) was also. We have variations.”

The enthusiasm of the fans with the Scaloneta

“It makes me uncomfortable. The merit is a bit of the coach, but it’s all of the players, we help them. The same as when we were footballers, the coach helps you but the one who rules on the field is the player. We just wanted to get the train on track, let it go on the track. I am grateful to people but I get uncomfortable. The last ovation I received was in La Coruña in 2003 or 2004.

“People have to understand, I think it has always been like that, that any footballer always gives his best to the National Team. It is ridiculous to think that a player in Argentina is not the best. But that began to be doubted at some point, unusual.”

“If you unite the people, players, coaching staff, leadership, it is difficult for you to go wrong. After football is football, but we have won enough, we have won enough”.

“The World Cup is won by one, there are 32 teams and football is so unpredictable that sometimes the best team does not win. In 2006 we were the best team and we returned home without losing a game. There are ways to be eliminated and that selection was recognized because it was unfairly eliminated”.

“The first thing you have to do with these guys is tell them to come and enjoy themselves. Now they are going to play a World Cup after winning a Copa America and in the end it is a soccer match. Those moments of tension are experienced by everyone, even the most experienced. I know they won’t regret playing the first World Cup”.

