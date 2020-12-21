24,337 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, recovery rate exceeded 95 percent

Corona Virus in India: After 24,337 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, infection cases in the country increased to 1,00,55,560, of which more than 96 lakh people have become infection free. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, the death toll rose to 1,45,810 after the death of 333 more people. Also Read – Amazing: 3 children made such an e-stethoscope, which makes the heartbeat go away.

According to the data, the rate of recovery of patients in the country has increased to 95.53 percent with 96,06,111 people becoming infection free so far. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent. The number of people under treatment in the country for 15 consecutive days is less than four lakhs. A total of 3,03,639 people are currently undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 3.02 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November and crossed one crore on 19 December. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of December 20, 16,20,98,329 samples were tested in Kovid-19 in the country, of which 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.