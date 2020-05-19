24th Annual Webby Award Winners Announced – Variety

The Webby Awards might have needed to cancel the in-person ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, however the 24th annual awards present goes on just about with the “WFH: Webbys From Dwelling.”

Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the live-streamed celebration on Tuesday, Could 19, upholds the traditions of the Webbys (the hallmark 5-Phrase Speech will dwell on), whereas acknowledging challenges created by the pandemic. This 12 months’s occasion is particularly devoted to people and organizations utilizing the web in response to COVID-19.

Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Cardi B, LeBron James, Greta Thunberg, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, UNICEF, HBO’s “Sport of Thrones,” Malala Yousafzai, Ronan Farrow and Trevor Noah are among the many 2020 Webby Award winners introduced Tuesday by the Worldwide Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

The Webbys additionally introduced their Particular Achievement honorees, celebrated particularly for utilizing their web platform to uplift the neighborhood in the course of the pandemic. Avi Schiffmann, a 17-year-old who helped launch the primary monitoring database of COVID-19, was named Webby Particular person of the 12 months. Additionally dubbed Particular Honorees are Kristen Bell, “Some Good Information” hosted by John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus (for “Vivid Minded: Stay with Miley”), DJ D-Good (Webby Artist of the 12 months), Swizz Beats and Timbaland (Webby Break the Web Award winners for his or her Instagram Stay Verzuz battles), Chef Massimo Bottura, Google Classroom, Invisible Palms, Procuring Angels, the Black Fairy Godmother Simone Gordon, Swab Squad, Trevor Bedford and Dr. Tatiana Prowell, in addition to Webby Voice of the 12 months honoree “The Every day” and Webby Breakout of the 12 months winner Houseparty.

Nationwide Geographic was named Media Firm of the 12 months, profitable a complete of 15 Webby Awards. Google, The Washington Submit, Vox Media, Conde Nast, Spotify, NASA, ESPN and HBO additionally earned a number of Webbys.

The digital “Webbys From Dwelling” broadcast begins streaming at three p.m. ET on Tuesday, Could 19, with presenters together with Dr. Anthony Fauci, FKA Twigs, Rhett & Hyperlink, Questlove, Hannibal Buress, Arianna Huffington and Imgoen Heap. Moses Sumney will carry out in the course of the digital occasion, whereas DJ D-Good hosts the official after-party on Instagram Stay starting at eight p.m. ET.

To view the total checklist of 2020 Webby Awards winners, head to webbyawards.com/winners.