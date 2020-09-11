25 Bollywood superstars on NCB’s radar, list of names ready in drug case

new Delhi: Drug connection came to light after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The investigation was taken over by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In this episode, Riya, his Shovik and many other people have already been arrested. But the hands of the NCB have now started listing the names of many people, according to which the NCB will now investigate the drug angle. Let the NCB know the names of 25 Bollywood celebrities. In such a situation, NCB is now going to take a big step. NCB will also take appropriate action if they are interrogated and found involved. Also Read – You don’t go to break Dawood’s house, you go to break Kangana’s house: Devendra Fadnavis

Let me tell you that KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB's Delhi Zone, has reached Delhi today from Mumbai. After this, he will meet NCB chief Rakesh Asthana and further work will be started after informing about the names which have come out during Riya's interrogation. A decision will be taken on the strategy ahead in this meeting itself.

According to the news till date, 25 celebrities have names in the NCB dossier. This has been revealed by a device near Riya. This device had folders named after Cartrell A, B, C. The names of 25 Bollywood celebrities have come out from these folders. Not only this, the drug peddlers who have already been arrested by the NCB have also revealed many names. Please tell that soon they will be issued summons on behalf of NCB and will be questioned.

Let us know that the bail pleas of Riya Chakraborty, his brother Shovik, Samuel Mirand, etc. were rejected by the Special Court of Mumbai today. The court rejected the bail plea due to involvement in the drug case. That is, Riya will still have to stay in jail. Now in the next hearing, see what will happen again.