25 Current Favorite Candidates For The New James Bond Include Idris Elba, Female 007s And More

As quick as you may say the phrase Outlander, Sam Heughan’s identify appears to come back up in any form of discuss surrounding any potential future 007 motion. A part of that’s as a result of the person himself has been pushing for the throne himself, however truthfully, it’s laborious to not see him as a excessive rating contender. Even within the increased age vary at 40 years outdated, the person has the appears to be like and the perspective wanted to play James Bond, and he’s very snug with motion and emotion as Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser. Plus, it helps that the thought form of took form in folks’s heads after his tuxedoed look in The Spy Who Dumped Me, so this isn’t a complete shock.