25 Current Favorite Candidates For The New James Bond Include Idris Elba, Female 007s And More

Go away a Remark
Anticipation for the discharge of No Time To Die is fairly excessive, because the movie’s delay into November has solely given James Bond followers extra time to ponder simply what kind of mysteries are ready previous the title tune. However one other, larger thriller that awaits for 007 loyalists is who precisely will take over the put up of the franchise lead as soon as Daniel Craig turns in his Walther PPK for the final time. In unsure occasions like these, there’s just one place we are able to flip to get a touch as to what the reply to that query is perhaps: the oddsmakers!
James Bond is thought to be a gambler sometimes, so why wouldn’t we seek the advice of the information from oddsmakers like US-Bookies to see the place the good cash is supposedly going? And imagine it or not, followers aren’t over the idea of a feminine Bond, regardless of official statements principally writing this idea off. We’ll begin with going excessive 10 placings when it comes to the odds-on favorites, after which we’ll be working via the lengthy photographs which have some fascinating names connected to their standings. All of it provides as much as a fairly thrilling pack, mixing the anticipated with the surprising!
Damian Lewis (25/1)
Presently identified for his main position on the Showtime drama Billions, Damian Lewis’ previous historical past with each Homeland and Band of Brothers additionally might have put the English drama star within the working for James Bond. The one issue which may maintain him from touchdown the gig is age, as Lewis is at present 49, which is across the time a 007 actor would see themselves on their manner out. For reference, Roger Moore was 58 when he left the franchise, and Daniel Craig is at present 52.
Chris Hemsworth/Paul Mescal (20/1)
On the opposite finish of the spectrum, the 36-year-old Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and 24-year-old Paul Mescal, identified for his position in Hulu’s Regular Individuals, are each youthful candidates tied for ninth place. Had been the producers working the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, hoping to go along with a preferred, but relative unknown, Mescal is the best way to go, particularly because the youngest candidate within the area. Hemsworth, however, nearly appears like an on the spot disqualification on this pair, as his Marvel expertise has most likely pushed up his wage calls for, and the potential Extraction franchise might be his Bond gig in the meanwhile.
Henry Cavill (16/1)
A previous favourite of followers and oddsmakers alike, Henry Cavill was beforehand touted as a robust candidate again within the days that noticed Daniel Craig take the crown for On line casino Royale. Those that noticed and loved The Man From U.N.C.L.E. are most likely nonetheless holding out hope for this prospect, and to make certain, it might nonetheless occur if Justice League‘s Superman willed it so. These of you on the lookout for an age verify, Cavill is at present 37, which retains him within the sport.
Jamie Bell (12/1)
Rocketman’s Jamie Bell could be a high quality choose for James Bond, as he has the cred from each TV initiatives like Flip: Washington’s Spies, in addition to his in depth movie profession stemming again to his debut as younger Billy Elliot. His relative youth amongst these 007 candidates additionally performs relatively properly. Nonetheless, there’s only one doubtlessly large catch: he’s already signed on to be a doubtlessly essential a part of Paramount’s budding franchise stemming from Michael B. Jordan’s With out Regret. Bell could have already got a pre-emptive clause in his contract from that Tom Clancy adaptation that’ll maintain him in that individual wheelhouse, which might be lower than very best for his potential tuxedo becoming.
Idris Elba/Cillian Murphy (10/1)
If Idris Elba and Cillian Murphy aren’t good examples of actors who’ve been recommended to play James Bond for fairly a while, then such an idea doesn’t exist. The 47-year-old Elba and 44-year-old Murphy are mainstays, Elba significantly, within the race to search out the subsequent Bond. However as an skilled has written the Thor actor out of the half because of his age, and Cillian Murphy isn’t too removed from that mark himself, their potential casting could sadly be too late.
Aidan Turner (9/1)
Finest identified for his position on the TV collection Poldark, Aidan Turner has had expertise taking part in a lovelorn warrior of nice pace himself in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy. Maybe this, alongside along with his good-looking appears to be like, is what has landed Turner within the fifth place displaying amongst these different potential James Bond actors. He will be seen subsequent within the TV collection Leonardo, wherein Aidan Turner might be taking part in Da Vinci himself; but when that doesn’t pan out, this might imply some good issues for a possible opening on her majesty’s secret service.
Tom Hardy/Michael Fassbender (8/1)
At 42 and 43, respectively, Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender are two extra those who, whereas being acquainted and bankable names, are just a little on the older facet of the James Bond dream casting spectrum. Their familiarity and potential franchise gigs most likely put them additional out of the realm of risk, however followers appear to be keen to guess they’ll get the gig. So if I had to decide on, Fassbender would have the benefit, as not solely is the Alien franchise’s future in query, he principally performed the position as Magneto in X-Males: First Class.
Tom Hiddleston/Richard Madden (6/1)
Having a well-known face actually helps in the case of James Bond followers wanting into potential hires. Whereas a producer is perhaps motivated to keep away from Tom Hiddleston and Richard Madden within the casting sport, each occupy a candy spot the place they’re nonetheless of their 30s and are recognizable sufficient to attract a crowd, however nonetheless primed to take their stars additional. The edge goes to Madden on this case, as he’s 33 to Hiddleston’s 39, and the latter actor’s dedication to Disney+’s Loki collection will most likely get in the best way of any extra fast talks.
Sam Heughan (5/1)
As quick as you may say the phrase Outlander, Sam Heughan’s identify appears to come back up in any form of discuss surrounding any potential future 007 motion. A part of that’s as a result of the person himself has been pushing for the throne himself, however truthfully, it’s laborious to not see him as a excessive rating contender. Even within the increased age vary at 40 years outdated, the person has the appears to be like and the perspective wanted to play James Bond, and he’s very snug with motion and emotion as Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser. Plus, it helps that the thought form of took form in folks’s heads after his tuxedoed look in The Spy Who Dumped Me, so this isn’t a complete shock.
James Norton (2/1)
At 34 years outdated, with a resume that features components in TV reveals like Physician Who and McMafia, in addition to movies resembling Rush and Little Girls, James Norton has an fascinating steadiness of anonymity and familiarity. All of these facors have most likely led to him being the odds-on favourite for James Bond at this specific second in time. Whereas this might change drastically between now and the time of a proper announcement, it’s most likely nonetheless a good suggestion to regulate the place Mr. Norton’s profession takes him within the close to future.
Different Notable Candidates
In direction of the again of the James Bond candidate pack is a relatively fascinating assortment of gamers. With some fairly wild picks, a few veterans to the Bond franchise and a earlier contender who received fairly near the job within the working as much as Daniel Craig’s hiring, all of those actors are too good to go away out. So let’s get began, shifting via three distinct groupings:
The 50/1 Gang
There are six candidates who sit simply outdoors of the highest 10 standings, with 50/1 odds tipping them as the subsequent 007:
Andrew Scott
Benedict Cumberbatch
Ewan McGregor
John Boyega
Rami Malek
That is the place these Bond franchise veterans we mentioned earlier lie, as each Spectre’s Andrew Scott and No Time To Die’s Rami Malek are each recommended as sitting on this class. Ought to both of them be forged, it’d be the primary time a Bond villain would go on to play the lead position in movie. Although it must be famous that Die One other Day villain Toby Stephens ultimately went on to play James Bond in a collection of BBC radio variations. So by no means say by no means on this idea!
Within the youthful finish of the pack, each John Boyega and Timothee Chalamet are within the 50/1 vary of touchdown the position. If I to choose a favourite on this subsection, I might say that Boyega could be the victor, as his Star Wars franchise expertise provides him the practical benefit. Rounding out this group are Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch, with McGregor returning to potential rivalry and Cumberbatch using the wave he’s lately develop into accustomed to. McGregor is the clear favourite out of those two.
The 00-Girls Gang
Betting followers of the James Bond franchise haven’t given up hope on a feminine Bond being forged sooner or later. Although as you may see, most have heeded the phrases of Barbara Broccoli, by not placing an excessive amount of inventory into this prospect. Nonetheless, with candidates like these, it’s laborious to not get enthusiastic about this large “what if”:
Jodie Comer: 66/1
Angelina Jolie: 75/1
Emilia Clarke: 75/1
Emily Blunt: 100/1
Now, if anybody on this pack was going to get the gig, I facet with the betters in Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer touchdown the put up. Between the cultural success of that present, in addition to her upcoming look within the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Man, it’s a potent martini of {qualifications} that may make historical past in its personal proper. Supplied, after all, there’s some form of in-house reversal over at EON Productions.
The Lengthy Shot Gang
Final, however not least, are two contenders that, whereas being certified in their very own methods, are lower than prone to develop into the subsequent Bond:
Harry Kinds: 100/1
Will Smith: 100/1
Even in such an unlikely grouping, the favourite is obvious as Harry Kinds is an appearing expertise examined sufficient to be thought of a risk, and he’s younger sufficient to do an extended stint within the franchise than Will Smith might doubtlessly. Additionally, Smith’s an American, in order that most likely docks some extra factors off the highest.
Once more, all of those odds might change on the drop of a hat, and followers shouldn’t depend any of these high candidates out too early on within the race to develop into the subsequent James Bond. Till that would-be successor has been named, Daniel Craig continues to be our 007 for the second, and we’ll get to see him in his ultimate franchise outing on November 20, when No Time To Die units its sights on the field workplace.
Add Comment