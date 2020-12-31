25 passengers returning to India from UK so far found infected with Coronavirus New Strain, night curfew imposed in Delhi in view of cases

Coronavirus New Strain News: Till today, 25 patients of strain, a new form of Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, have been found in the country till Thursday morning. It is a mutated form of the rapidly spreading corona virus. At the same time, four people infected with this new virus have been found so far in Delhi. Due to the new Corona virus infection, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the capital on Thursday, on New Year’s Eve and on the night of 1 January 2021. Also read – Indian women’s cricket team’s tour of Australia postponed due to Covid-19, CA confirmed

The Union Health Ministry has said in a statement that a total of 25 patients of the new form of Corona virus have been found in India so far. 4 new cases have been found in the investigation of NI Pune and Case IGIB Delhi. All 25 patients are being kept at health facilities with physical distance. Also Read – Coronavirus cases rise again in the country, 21,821 new cases reported in 24 hours

A total of 25 cases of mutant United Kingdom virus detected in India after genome sequencing. Four new cases found by NIV, Pune and one new case sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation at health facilities: Union Ministry of Health# COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HkC2taSkHg Also Read – Church programs will end by 9 pm, plan is something like New Year – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

4 patients in Delhi, night curfew imposed

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday, four patients have been found positive from the new Coronavirus Warrant strain in Delhi. Flights have been banned and more passengers are not arriving. We are tracking and monitoring those who have already arrived.

Four patients have been found to be positive for the new strain of Coronavirus in Delhi. Flights have been banned and more passengers are not arriving. We are tracing & monitoring people who have already arrived: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/jzoyb6ek3F – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

In New Delhi, on Wednesday, 677 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported to have crossed 6.24 lakh cases of infection in the national capital. At the same time, after the death of 21 more people, the death toll had increased to 10,523.

Nocturnal curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31, January 1

In view of the transition of Kovid-19 and its new form, the Delhi government has imposed a nighttime curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 am to 6 am, so that the crowd does not gather in the New Year celebrations.

This is the timing of the night curfew

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew is from 11:00 am on December 31st to 6:00 pm on January 1 and on January 1 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on January 2. Will apply till

Gathering restriction

No more than 5 people will be allowed to congregate in public places during the night curfew.

No stop on interstate traffic

There will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during the nocturnal curfew in Delhi.

NCDC investigation in Delhi on Wednesday found 8 new cases of strain

The Union Health Ministry had informed on Wednesday that during the investigation at Delhi’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 8 cases of new strain (strain) infection of corona virus have been found. One of these eight women went to Andhra Pradesh by train from Delhi and seven others are isolated in the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital.