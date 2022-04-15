25 thousand fans of Eintracht Frankfurt filled the Camp Nou: the unusual protest of the ultras of Barcelona

Frankfurt fans occupied seats in the local stands in the duel against Barcelona



This Thursday Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at Barcelona in it Camp Nou and qualified for the semifinals of the Europa League after the 1-1 they had won in Germany. Beyond the show that the German team gave on the field of play, there was also room for an impressive show in the stands of the Catalan stadium.

It is that more than 25 thousand German fans traveled to Spain to support their team, despite the fact that they only had five thousand tickets available. The other 15 thousand bought tickets to occupy seats that should be for the followers of the cast led by Xavi Hernandez. In this way, Eintracht Frankfurt fans were made to feel like locals.

From early on, videos went viral on social networks showing the tide of white shirts that were in the downtown areas of Barcelona and after the caravan that the Germans put together to walk towards the Camp Nou.

German fans celebrating Eintracht Frankfurt’s goal in the stands of Camp Nu (Reuters)

Already in the stadium, the Germans made themselves felt with their songs and the images show that there were really thousands of those present. Such a hostile climate for the venue caused the ultras of the Catalan team to leave their place behind one of the arches at halftime, as a protest against the presence of the fans of the Eintracht Frankfurt. Finally, with 10 minutes left in the complement, they returned to their position to continue encouraging.

Kostictwice, and I deleted they scored for the visitor, while Busquets discounted on the end. With the victory, the group led by the Austrian Oliver Glasner qualified for the semifinals of the Europa League where will it collide with West Ham Unitedwhich eliminated the Olympic Lyon. On the other side of the key remained Atalanta will be measured against the winner of Rangers Y Sporting Braga.

For its part, Barcelona suffered his first major defeat under the tutelage of Xavi Hernandezwhose only objective now will be to add in The League as many points as possible to reduce the distance of 12 points that the leader takes, real Madridin the absence of seven dates for the end.

