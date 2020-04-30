General News

25 true or false questions for your home pub quiz

April 30, 2020
3 Min Read

On-line quizzing is all the trend proper now – and nothing rocks a quizzer’s confidence like a very good true or false query. So subsequent time you’re on Home Occasion, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a look at your associates with these devilish true or false questions – they nonetheless have a 50% probability…

RadioTimes.com is right here with a spherical dedicated to true or false questions to boost your subsequent on-line quiz – learn on for 20 statements which can or is probably not true…

What is unquestionably true is that it’s query time – and the solutions are down under if you’re prepared.

  1. Cyclones spin in a clockwise path within the southern hemisphere
  2. Goldfish solely have a reminiscence of three seconds
  3. The capital of Libya is Benghazi
  4. Brazil is the one nation within the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese
  5. The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel on this planet
  6. Darth Vader famously says the road “Luke, I’m your father” in The Empire Strikes Again
  7. Olivia Newton-John represented the UK within the Eurovision Track Contest in 1974, the 12 months ABBA gained with “Waterloo”
  8. Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen
  9. The very best mountain in England is Ben Nevis
  10. Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson each married the identical girl
  11. Japan and Russia didn’t signal a peace treaty after World Battle Two so are technically nonetheless at conflict
  12. The mathematical title for the form of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid
  13. Charlie Chaplin got here first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
  14. Michael Keaton’s actual title is Michael Douglas
  15. Napoleon was of below-average peak
  16. Donald Duck’s center title is Fauntelroy
  17. The Statue of Liberty was a present from France
  18. In keeping with Scottish legislation, it’s unlawful to be drunk in command of a cow
  19. The Nice Wall of China is seen from area
  20. The primary tea baggage have been manufactured from silk
  21. Meghan Markle’s first title is Rachel
  22. Warsaw is the capital of Bulgaria
  23. A metre is additional than a yard
  24. A lady has walked on the moon
  25. Flying in an aeroplane is statistically safer than driving in a automobile

Solutions

  1. True
  2. False – scientists have discovered their reminiscences can really final for months
  3. False – it’s Tripoli
  4. True
  5. False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is four miles longer at 35.5 miles lengthy
  6. False – the road is definitely “No, I’m your father”
  7. True
  8. True
  9. False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland
  10. True – to Lisa Marie Presley no much less
  11. True – the 2 nations have signed a joint declaration however not a peace treaty
  12. True
  13. False – he got here third
  14. True
  15. False – at 5 ft 7 in he was barely above common peak for the time
  16. True
  17. True
  18. True
  19. False
  20. True
  21. True
  22. False
  23. True
  24. False
  25. True

