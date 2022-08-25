25 years of your life to solve murders in the Middle Ages: so it’s hard not to love Pentiment

Pentiment rises like a rare bird within the big video game studios. A narrative adventure with RPG overtones that invites us to explore the history and events that transformed the world in the 16th century… and also a chain of murders during 25 years of our lives.

That a game like Pentiment exists, and from the hand of a great studio like Obsidian, is already a more than welcome rarity. In an industry as consolidated as ours, where even in recent years we have been experiencing the phenomenon of the conglomeration of studios under even larger labels, it is strange to be talking about a game like this: a small work, perpetrated by a reduced team of developers who must have looked strangely at the first time they proposed this game: A two-dimensional narrative adventure in 16th century Bavaria? with a style inspired by late medieval illustrations? What does that have to do with the current channels of our media, full of photorealism, epicness and complex combat systems?

I would have liked to be at that meeting where they proposed this idea, without a doubt, to see Josh Sawyer, director of Pentiment and one of the key figures of the western RPG (creator of Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity I and II) defend a project like this. The keys to understanding why Pentiment exists are several. The first, Sawyer’s own background, a History graduate who always had the idea of ​​this game hanging around his head waiting for the right moment. It wasn’t until he played games like Night in the Woods, Oxenfree or Mutazione that he found the right inspiration for Pentiment.

But also, that right time was Microsoft’s purchase of Obsidian. The acquisition has been, for Obsidian, in part a liberation; a way to unleash your imagination without always having to be too concerned about profitability. Xbox, with its Game Pass service, needs games of all styles; narrative and action; big and small ones. Pentiment, therefore, is an idea that fits perfectly within this approach and that does not involve a considerable financial investment, or an excessive development time, or even a great team, since only 13 people have dealt with it. Little to lose, much to gain.

Pentiment plays as a narrative adventure in two dimensions with hints of RPGWhat is Pentiment then? The term has a double meaning. On the one hand, it refers to penitent, the religious term for one who repents of his sins and fulfills a personal and spiritual punishment. But it also comes from repentance, Italian term that symbolizes artistic repentance in a pictorial work that leads the artist to change his mind and alter the painting he was already painting. There is no doubt that both terms will serve to symbolize the events that take place in the game, in which a kind of mysterious murders will take place in an abbey. Yes, very much in the style of Umberto Eco’s novel, The Name of the Rose.

Only the penitent will pass…

However, the game will not be set in a specific year, but over 25 years of the life of Andreas Maler, our protagonist: an artist who will be in charge of investigating these crimes in Upper Bavaria. The context could not be more interesting, because thanks to covering a quarter of the 16th century we will see how this part of the world, adhering to the Holy Roman Empire, was transformed through the Protestant reform, the peasant revolution of 1525 and even the introduction of the model heliocentric solar system by Copernicus.

Pentiment is played as a narrative adventure in two dimensions with hints of RPG. This last part is perhaps the most mysterious part of the presentation that I have seen of the game, since, although it is stated that our decisions and character characteristics will affect the story, it has not yet been clarified in what way it can do so. Being an Obsidian game, maybe we can expect some variations in the quests or even in the ending of the game, but these questions were not answered for the time being during the presentation.

What Sawyer has stated is that with Pentiment they are not trying to create a complex RPG like Pillars, Fallout, The Outer Worlds or the future Avowed, but a simple and accessible experience that invites to be played by the story and its visual appeal. Thus, some puzzles that we find in the adventure seem really easy, from what I have been able to verify. The game wants you to progress, and due to the type of themes and art style it contains, it is meant to be enjoyed by gamers of all kinds. I emphasize this because Sawyer himself did so, ensuring that the type of control is minimalist while the minigames are designed to provide atmosphere and not challenge.

It will then be the exploration, the investigation of the murder and the RPG overtones that will carry the mechanical weight of the adventure. We will be able to make decisions and also choose some aspects such as our origin or even our field of research: Latinist, logician, orator, astronomer, occultist, naturalist… Again, I don’t think that these kinds of decisions are going to mean a radical change in our way of playing, but in the way that Obsidian sets the world of Pentiment and the way that Maler relates to the rest of the characters and they tell us they respond.

It will now be at Gamescom when we can see some of its missions in more detailAlthough the setting and history is one of the most careful aspects, counting not only on Sawyer’s experience as a History graduate, but also on some of the best current historians specialized in that time, the artistic aspect is the other pillar of Pentiment . His inspiration in medieval pictorial representations of the books and also in the woodcut illustration it gives the game a unique look. Some cutscenes will even render animated illustrations where characters move from one panel to another.

Until letter fonts They have been cared for and rendered in extreme detail. Taking into account that the time was a transition period between medieval and artisanal calligraphy and the birth of printing, each of the characters will have a different style depending on the background to which they belong. All this typology of fonts can be adapted to more modern letters for those who have reading problems.

Although we have been able to see more of the game in motion, it will be now at Gamescom when we can see some of its missions in more detail to see how the story unfolds and what changes they present depending on the decisions we make and the different personalities and contexts of our protagonist. I say this because in addition to specifying the release date of Pentiment, it has also been confirmed that there will be a demo during this video game fair. What I have been able to detect that the game will do use of mouse in the PC version, almost like a point and click graphic adventure, unlike the version with controller and consoles.

Pentiment certainly has nothing to do penance for. Sometimes, after so many years in my life as a player, I go through some cynical phases where I think our environment is reiterated too much; that everything is built following the same pattern and the same mass target audience in mind. And although I think there is some (quite a bit) of truth in these statements, I am extremely happy to see works as brave as this Pentiment from a studio like Obsidian. I think it is something that has a lot of value, because it is clear that there are many independent studios out there doing things that are equally or more original, but Obsidian, with its name and with Xbox now representing it, have the opportunity to bring a different proposal to that great public. massive. With a game without a combat system, without epicness and without photorealism, but that tells us about our world, human progress, the religious weight in history and the human condition through art… and repentance. And that has a lot of value.