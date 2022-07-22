25 young people arrested for swindling half a million euros from Amazon: they made the return keeping the product and the money

One of the great advantages of Amazon when returning a product is that, generally, they do not usually have too many problems, being able to make an exchange or receive the money back in the event of a problem. Nevertheless, what this group of young people has done is go much furtherAnd of course, the law has knocked on their doors.

25 young people have been arrested after an Amazon fraud operation in which they have obtained half a million euros through the purchase of high-end electronic devices. These individuals were dedicated to buying mobile phones and other products on the shopping giant’s website, and then began a return process in which they finally they kept the product and the moneyselling it afterwards.

Half a million in high-end products that ended up being sold on other websites

Making a return on Amazon is extremely simple, and as we said before, they do not usually cause too many problems, being one of their main advantages. However, these young people have given enough turns to the nut, scamming up to half a million euros with their process in which they believed infallible.

The scam was carried out through some 500 Amazon customer accounts that they created for their operations, linked to more than 400 virtual cards with which they bought the products. Once they received the product, they carried out the process of returning it, but instead of putting it in the box, they left it completely empty and with the return reference attached to it.

In this way, this group kept both the product and the money, and in a short time what they obtained ended up being sold on different web pages. The products arrived at the lockers of a self-service, and contacting Amazon, They said they had not received the product or that it had a defect.

The police collaborated with the Amazon security department to identify those involved, who were arrested on June 8. Total, there were 25 arrests of young people between 20 and 35 years old in up to 4 addresses in Coslada, San Fernando and Hortaleza. In them they found a multitude of electronic devices, cash and all possible evidence of the crime.

Via | The world