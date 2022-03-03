250 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes

Little by little we are advancing in this 2022 and we see how the gaming PC market is stabilizing, although it is still far from ideal conditions. The graphics cards drop by the dropper and the imminent arrival of the RTX 4000 series heralds a price drop that we have been waiting for months. However, when it comes to processors, overprices are not only a thing of the past but we also find super interesting discounted models.

This is the case of this AMD Ryzen CPU, one of the best sellers for gaming PCs, which is now reduced to its historical minimum on Amazon and PcComponentes. With a usual price that is around and even far exceeds 300 euros, at the moment we can take it home for 249.89 euros in both stores. An unthinkable price months ago and that allows you to configure more than solvent equipment to play in exchange for a fairly contained investment.

We are talking, of course, about the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, the true king of the mid-range both for all kinds of demanding tasks and for gaming. And it is that although we have many other Intel and AMD processors of higher ranges within reach, the relationship between their higher cost and the extra performance they offer (which barely translates into a few FPS, especially in high resolutions) makes this CPU one of the most balanced on the market.





The 5 5600X came to replace the Ryzen 5 3600, AMD’s previous best seller. AND It has 6 cores and 12 threads, base and turbo frequencies of 3.7 and 4.6 GHz respectively and a TDP of 65 W. It is compatible with PCIe 4.0, is manufactured in 7 nanometers and supports RAM memories of up to 3,200 MHz.

Also, as with virtually all AMD Ryzen processors, this 5 5600X incorporates a standard heatsink, the Wraith Stealth, which can save us the purchase of a larger heatsink. And what if we don’t plan to do overclockor even we opted for the undervoltit can be more than enough for us to keep their temperatures at bay.