26/11 MumbaiTerrorAttack: Today is 26/11 and today is the anniversary of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, MumbaiTerrorAttack. On this day, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a terrorist organization wearing a mask of politics in Pakistan, has today organized a special prayer meeting for the 10 terrorists killed in the Mumbai attack. This special prayer meeting will take place in Sahiwal, Punjab, Pakistan, 12 years after the Mumbai attack. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is the political face of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organization based in Pakistan. On behalf of the organization, the members have been issued a decree and asked to participate in this program. Please tell that the infamous terrorist Hafiz Saeed is the kingpin of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The English newspaper 'Hindustan Times' quoted intelligence sources as saying that the special meeting would be held in the mosques of the Jamaat and that it would pray for terrorists who slaughtered 170 people in the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Explain that 9 terrorists were killed in Mumbai attack, while one terrorist Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. Kasab was later sentenced to death by the Supreme Court, after which he was hanged. India had presented Hafiz Saeed as the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks by presenting evidence to the whole world and Saeed has been declared a UN $ 10 million bounty by the United Nations Security Council.

The 12th anniversary of the terrorist attack in Mumbai is on Thursday. On 26 November 2008, 10 terrorists who came from Pakistan by sea played such a bloody game of violence and bloodshed in the country’s financial capital Mumbai that the whole world was stunned. 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed in the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attack at Trident Hotel, Sion Hospital, VT railway station and Jewish place of worship. For about 60 hours, the terrorists kept the hotel and many other places hostage. More than three hundred people were injured in this attack. Nine terrorists were also killed and one was caught alive.