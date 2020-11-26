26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary: ​​Ratan Tata’s emotional post

new Delhi: The country’s senior industrialist Ratan Tata wrote a sentimental comment on Thursday, recalling the horrific incident of terror attack in Mumbai 12 years ago today. The distinguished entrepreneur wrote that this attack can never be forgotten. Also Read – 26/11 anniversary: ​​America said- victims will definitely get justice

This attack is known worldwide by the name 26/11. Tata, who led the Tata group that owned the Taj Hotel as the target of the terror attack for years, posted his tribute on social media with a picture of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai created by artist Sanjana Desai on the anniversary of the terror attack That A message was also written with this picture – ‘We will remember.’ Also Read – Today is 26/11: Hafiz Saeed, a terrorist praying in Pakistan for terrorists of Mumbai attack

Tata, who was leading the Tata group at the time of this November 2008 terrorist attack, wrote, “The devastating destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten.” Also Read – Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary: ​​Anniversary of Mumbai Terror Attack Today, World remembers such tax martyrs

Tata further wrote, “But what is more memorable is the way the diverse people of Mumbai came together on that day to put aside the differences to end terrorism and destruction.”

Tata hoped that in the years to come, the works of unity and kindness will continue to shine. He further wrote, “Today, we can certainly mourn our lost people and honor the sacrifices of those brave who helped defeat the enemy, but what we should appreciate is unity , Are acts of kindness and sensitivity that we should cherish, and hope that these works will continue to shine in the years to come. “

Expressing similar sentiments, Mahindra & Mahindra President Anand Mahindra tweeted on Thursday, “Mumbaikars will not forget the night of 26/11 attack, when the wind was full of uncertainty and insecurity.” I felt as if the city and the country were under attack. “

Referring to a comment by the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, he said, “I learned that the absence of fear is not courage.” Rather, it is courage to win over it. ” Mahindra continued, “… but by the end of the week we took Mandela’s quote to life – Mumbai and India won.”

Let us know that 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba organization reached Mumbai by sea route on 26 November 2008 and opened indiscriminate fire, killing 166 people including 18 security personnel and injuring many others.