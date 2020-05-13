26 Eurovision quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz

If your diary is stuffed with zoom/Facetime/Home Celebration quizzes, why not combine it up this week with a Eurovision particular?

Everybody’s favorite music contest was resulting from happen on Saturday night time earlier than the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The BBC continues to be placing on an evening of different protection, and our Eurovision spirit won’t be dampened, so we’ve ready a quiz for you to make use of at your subsequent on-line gathering.

Sure, RadioTimes.com is right here with 30 Eurovision questions, saving you the hassle of compiling the quiz your self. You’re welcome.

Questions

Which nation hosted the primary ever Eurovision Track Contest in 1956? Which Irish performer is the one individual to win Eurovision 3 times – twice as a singer and as soon as as a songwriter? What number of occasions has the UK received Eurovision? (Bonus factors should you can title the artists and songs!) Which dance troupe shot to fame after offering the interval leisure in 1994? What’s the title of the long-lasting Austrian act who received in 2014 with the music Rise Like a Phoenix? Earlier than 2020, what number of occasions had Eurovision been compelled to cancel? ABBA received Eurovision in 1974, with which music? Which non-European nation joined the competition in 2015? Which Canadian celebrity received Eurovision in 1988, representing Switzerland? Exhausting rock band Lordi secured a shock victory for which nation in 2006? Which twins, who discovered fame on The X Issue, twice represented Eire at Eurovision? The UK final hosted Eurovision in 1998 on the Birmingham NEC. Who have been our hosts? Which nation received Eurovision final yr? Former Sugababe Jade Ewen completed fifth for the UK in 2009, with a music written by which well-known composer? Italy boycotted the competition in 1981. Why? Which singer has twice represented the UK, ending 2nd in 1968 and third in 1973? What’s the most length for a Eurovision music? Which nation has solely participated in Eurovision as soon as? Which of those international locations has by no means received Eurovision: Cyprus, Spain or Greece? By which yr did Graham Norton take over from Terry Wogan within the commentary field? Which Australian singer represented the UK in 1996 with “Ooh Aah Simply A Little Bit”? Which nation’s hosts carried out a well-liked interval act, ‘Love Love Peace Peace’ in 2016, mocking the foolish aspect of Eurovision? What number of factors did the UK give to ABBA in 1974? What number of international locations competed within the first ever Eurovision? Which singer was resulting from characterize the UK in 2020? Which nation has received Eurovision essentially the most occasions?

Answers

Switzerland Johnny Logan 5 occasions – Sandie Shaw with Puppet on a String in 1967, Lulu with Increase Bang-a-Bang in 1969 (tied), Brotherhood of Man with Save Your Kisses for Me in 1976, Bucks Fizz with Making Your Thoughts Up in 1981 and Katrina and the Waves with Love, Shine a Mild in 1997. Riverdance Conchita Wurst Zero – that is the primary yr it received’t happen Waterloo Australia Celine Dion Finland Edward Terry Wogan and Ulrika Jonsson The Netherlands Andrew Lloyd Webber It felt that no one was considering Eurovision anymore and referred to as the present ‘old school’ – impolite! Cliff Richard Three minutes Morocco in 1980 Cyprus 2009 Gina G Sweden Nul factors! Seven James Newman Eire – seven occasions

